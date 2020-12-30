This upright squat and rowing machine has more than 13,000 reviews—and it's less than $100

Yellow halftone spotted background

We’re just two days away from 2021 (pause for huge sighs of relief), and if you’re on the “new year, new you” train as far as physical fitness goes, experts say a rowing machine will go far in helping you to burn calories and giving you a full-body workout. While some will undoubtedly cost you a pretty penny, you can get an upright version with more than 13,000 glowing reviews on Amazon right now for less than $100.

Regularly $129, the Sunny Health and Fitness squat assist row-n-ride trainer is up for grabs today for just $94.34. Unlike a regular rowing machine, in which you’re typically seated with your legs out in front of you, this device sees you using your core to go from a squatting position to an upright one while simultaneously making a rowing motion with your arms.

While it's especially great for your thighs, calves and glutes, as it promotes proper squat formation, buyers say the Sunny Health and Fitness row-n-ride is also beneficial for your abs, shoulders and arms, with one calling it the “best piece of exercise equipment” they’ve ever purchased as it elevated their heart rate and effectively replaced the need for their old, clunky treadmill.

Reviewers say this machine will help you feel the burn.

With an adjustable handlebar to best suit your height, an adjustable padded seat and adjustable squat depth (choose from 30, 60 or 90 degrees), this machine, which has a weight capacity of 226 pounds, can also be customized with three different resistance bands. Each one adds 22 pounds of resistance, allowing you to up the ante on your workout intensity as needed.

There's also a digital monitor to help you keep track of your progress, with stats for time, calories burned, squat count and more. When you're done getting your sweat on, you can simply place it out of the way in a corner or closet or under a bed or couch, since it folds up for storage, allowing you to to keep it out of sight when it’s not in use.

While some assembly is required, help is available for the less mechanically-inclined at an extra free of $94. According to reviewers, it may not be necessary, however. Wrote one happy camper, "This was already about 90% pre-assembled, and the remainder of the assembly was so straightforward! All of the tools were provided. Yeah! It took me about 30 minutes."

Shipping is free, and when you order it today, you can get it as soon as January 3—just in time to start the new year off with a bang.

