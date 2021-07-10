UPPSC agriculture services preliminary examination to be held on 1 August; admit card to release soon on uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is all set to conduct the agriculture service preliminary examination on 1 August.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the admit cards for the state agriculture service preliminary examination can be expected in the third or fourth week of July. However, the commission has not yet confirmed any release date for the hall tickets so far.

Once released, candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in to check and download the admit card.

Previously, the exam was scheduled for 25 and 30 May, but got deferred due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state and across the county.

The agriculture service preliminary examination is the first phase. Aspirants who qualify for this exam will be then shortlisted for the main exam. Also, for the main test, shortlisted candidates will have to fill up another application form as per the direction of the commission.

Following these recognised exams, the commission will then shortlist candidates for appointment to 564 vacancies in District Horticulture Officer, Principal Government Food Science Training Centre, or Food Processing Officer and Senior Technical Assistant posts.

The exam was notified on 29 December and the commission had invited online applications across the state for this examination till 25 January.

In June this year, the commission had released the fresh UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 where it revised the dates of various examinations that were postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country including the agriculture service prelims.

As per the revised calendar, 14 exams are going to be conducted by the commission in nine months since June. The list of the exams includes the Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Examination, 2018, that will be held on 25 July. Meanwhile, Staff Nurse (Male-Female) Examination 2021 has been included in the revised calendar. This exam was not mentioned in the previously announced schedules.

