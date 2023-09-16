Upping the ante: budget falls short on NDCC project, reserves brought in

The reach has exceeded the grasp of the regional district over a key infrastructure project slated for the Nelson and District Community Complex.

A tender posted for the supply and installation of new boilers at the Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC) — which closed on Aug. 2 with three bids — all exceeded the sum allotted at the outset for the project.

The 2023 financial plan for the recreation complex service (Nelson, areas E and F) was $200,000 of funding for the boiler replacement project. Preliminary engineering work indicated that the boiler replacement budget was not sufficient, said RDCK regional manager of operations and asset management, Craig Stanley, in his Aug. 17 report to the board of directors.

“With the knowledge from the tendering process, staff is recommending that the budget for the boiler replacement project be increased $199,000 to account for the cost of work, engineering and 20 per cent contingency,” he explained.

Stanley felt that the 2023 financial plan for the service should be amended to increase the project budget and include a transfer from reserves in the amount of $199,000.

The RDCK board had allocated $241,668 to the NDCC’s reserves from the Province’s Growing Communities Fund Grant for the boiler replacement project.

Looking ahead

The RDCK board of directors directed staff to negotiate with Trainor Mechanical Contractors Ltd. to achieve the “highest value” to the RDCK.

The negotiations will meet “all the required scope to supply and install new boilers as described in the tender,” said Stanley.

Trainor Mechanical won the tender with a low bid of $312,900 with funds to be paid from the recreation complex service.

Bids were received on Aug. 2 for the pool boilers upgrade and., of the three bids submitted, one did not meet the requirements of the bid submission: Case Grympa Mechanical (CGM) failed to submit, with their bid, a bid bond valued at 10 per cent of the total price proposed in the bid.

“In this case the low bidder was missing the documents,” said Stanley. “As a result, we recommend that second low bidder with the complete bid documents should be awarded the project … the values submitted are in line with current market values and the contractor has successful experience in similar projects.”

The bids:

• Case Grympa Mechanical Ltd.: $290,706.15 (no bid bond);

• Trainor Mechanical Contractors Ltd.: $312,900; and

• West Kootenay Mechanical 2001 Ltd.: $343,298.55

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily