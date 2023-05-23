Upper Crust owner SSP Group sees profit at upper end of expectations

A man wearing a protective mask walks past an Upper Crust at Victoria Station in London

(Reuters) -Upper Crust owner SSP Group said on Tuesday it expects annual profit at the upper end of its view, betting on strong sales at its airport and railway station snack outlets amid robust domestic and leisure travel demand.

Sales at restaurants and stores in transit locations have rebounded as business and leisure travel are back to pre-pandemic levels.

SSP Group said it expects a strong performance in its North America market after the snack chain acquired 40 units across seven U.S. airports from Midfield Concessions earlier this month.

"North America is our strongest performing region with revenues in the first half at 127% of 2019 levels," CEO Patrick Coveney said in a statement.

The snack chain said it expects core profit to come at the upper end of its expectation of 250 million pounds-280 million pounds ($315.53 million-$353.39 million), compared with 142 million pounds in the previous year.

Analysts on average had expected a core profit of about 271 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

