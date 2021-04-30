UPP Olaines OÜ consolidated unaudited financial results for Q1 of 2021

UPP Olaines OÜ
·5 min read

MANAGEMENT REPORT FOR 3 MONTHS 2021

General information

UPP Olaines OÜ (hereafter ‘the Company’) was established for the purpose of funding, acquiring and managing the real estate investment of Olaines Logistics Park: (buildings and land) located at “Šarlotes”, Olaines county, Olaines parish, Latvia, cadastre number 8080 003 0029, registered in the Land Register compartment No.5439 of the city of Olaine parish. The Company was established on 24.08.2017 and had no economic activity until 15.12.2017, when it acquired the cold storage warehouse Olaines Logistics Park.

The management board is aware of no trends, uncertainties, demands, commitments or events that are reasonably likely to have a material effect on the Company’s prospects for the period after the reporting period of these financial statements outside the course of its regular business activities.

UPP Olaines OÜ is operating based on going concern.

Financial commentary for the first quarter of 2021

Net rental income was 600 198 euros for the 3 months of 2021 (2020 3 months: 657 214). Operating profit was 562 109 euros for the 3 months of 2021 (2020 3 months: 619 887). Net income was 303 501 euros for the 3 months of 2021 (2020 3 months: 358 561).

The company’s sole business activity is to collect rental revenue, manage the Olaine property and service its liabilities to lenders and investors. Liabilities include the subordinated bonds with a fixed interest rate and the investment loan which’ rate is also fixed with an interest rate swap agreement. On the revenue side the company earns stable triple-net rental income from reputable tenants, which is fixed with medium-term agreements but is subject to indexation. Due to the economically fixed nature of the company, there needs to be major event in the overall economy or in the company's business activities for them to have significant effect on the company’s financial results.

Changes in lease agreements

On 15th January 2021 the lease agreement expired with Plesko Real Estate SIA, who leased 1,573 sqm of warehousing and administrative premises.

On 15th March 2021 the lease agreement expired with Premier Restaurants Latvia SIA, who leased 2,382 sqm of warehousing and administrative premises.

On 18th January 2021 a new lease agreement was concluded with NNL LV SIA for 5 years. NNL LV SIA will lease 2,663 sqm of warehousing and administrative premises. The company is offering 3PL services to known Baltic clients such as Premia and Maxima.

On 16th April 2021 the lease agreement with Girtekos Logistikos SIA was amended, SIA Girtekos Logistikos will lease additional 1,177 sqm of warehousing and administrative premises.

The changes in lease agreements will not impact the Group’s 2021 income noticeably, except for the 1st quarter of 2021 when the handing over of the premses took place.

Changes in United Partners Group logistics investments structure

In March 2021 United Partners Group OÜ restructured its logistics investment holding structure. Previously the direct parent of the Company was United Partners Property OÜ, which also managed United Partners Group residential development investments. As of March 2021 United Partners Group OÜ logistics investment holding companies, including the Company, are now under the direct ownership of holding company UPP Logistics Properties OÜ, which in turn is under the ownership of United Partners Property OÜ. The goal of the restructuring was to create separate administration units for United Partners Goup logistics and residential investments.

Key indicators of financial performance and position for 3 months 2021

(in EUR)

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Net rental income

600 198

657 214

Operating profit

562 109

619 887

Profit for the period

303 501

329 107


(in EUR)

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

Investment property

31 320 000

30 909 000

Interest-bearing loans

27 156 360

28 226 632

Interest-bearing loans less shareholder loan

24 214 332

25 278 332


(in EUR)

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Net profit margin (Total comprehensive income for the period / Net rental income)

50,6%

49%

ROA (Net profit for the period / Average total assets for the period)

0,94%

1,04%

DSCR (Operating profit / Loan principal and interest payments on interest-bearing loans)

1,1

1,2


Management board and supervisory board

The management board of UPP Olaines OÜ has one member: Marko Tali, the chairman of the management board.

The supervisory board of UPP Olaines OÜ has three members: Mart Tooming, Tarmo Rooteman, Hallar Loogma.

No remuneration or other benefits have been allotted to the members of the management board and supervisory board.

There are no employees in the company besides the members of the management and supervisory board.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

(in EUR)

Note

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Net rental income

5

600 198

657 214

Net rental income

600 198

657 214

General and administrative expenses

(38 089)

(37 327)

Operating profit

562 109

619 887

Financial income / (cost)

(258 608)

(290 780)

Profit before income tax

303 501

329 107

Income tax

0

0

Profit for the period

303 501

329 107

Total comprehensive income for the period

303 501

329 107


Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

(in EUR

Note

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

Cash and cash equivalents

671 494

534 344

Trade and other receivables

197 408

313 568

Total current assets

868 902

847 912

Investment property

31 320 000

30 909 000

Total non-current assets

31 320 000

30 909 000

TOTAL ASSETS

32 188 902

31 756 912

Trade and other payables

438 615

379 344

Financial derivatives

331 384

448 432

Loans and borrowings

6

1 064 004

1 064 004

Total current liabilities

1 834 003

1 891 780

Loans and borrowings

6

26 092 356

27 162 628

Total non-current liabilities

26 092 356

27 162 628

TOTAL LIABILITIES

27 926 359

29 054 408

Share capital

2 500

2 500

Retained earnings

4 260 043

2 700 004

TOTAL EQUITY

4 262 543

2 702 504

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

32 188 902

31 756 912


Siim Sild

+372 5626 0107

siim.sild@unitedpartners.ee

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken officially become the NHL's 32nd franchise

    The Kraken can now begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best available prospects on Day 2

    Did your team bomb Round 1? No worries! There's a lot of talent still on the board for Rounds 2 and 3.

  • 10 things: Raptors completely fall apart versus Nuggets as play-in hopes fade

    Toronto's bench once again dropped the ball as the Nuggets ran away with it in the fourth quarter en route to a ten-point win over the Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers tells Packers he doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore

    Will Aaron Rodgers play somewhere besides Green Bay next season?

  • Canadian Rory MacDonald wins PFL debut with first-round submission

    Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.

  • Julian Edelman felt a 'responsibility' to educate Meyers Leonard about antisemitism

    Edelman wanted to educate Leonard, because he remembers being "a dumb idiot" about things in the past.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • Tillsonburg golf course charged for reopening during stay-at-home order

    As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.

  • NBA MVP watch: Chris Paul takes his place among the best

    Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • MLB: 9 teams reach 85% vaccination rate for easing protocols

    NEW YORK — Major League Baseball says nine teams have had 85% of players, coaches and others with Tier 1 access receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, allowing those clubs to ease some health and safety protocols. Four of those teams have already begun relaxing some protocols after 85% or more of Tier 1 individuals reached full vaccination, meaning they are at least two weeks removed from their final vaccine dose. Another five teams have surpassed the 85% threshold for vaccine injections within the past two weeks and can ease standards once that waiting period passes The league also said in a statement Friday that 81% of Tier 1 individuals are considered partially or fully vaccinated. The statement did not say which teams had cleared the 85% threshold. MLB said it found four new positive tests this week (two major league players, two alternate site players) out of 11,547 tests conducted. So far this season, there have been 43 total positives out of 135,317 tests, a 0.03% positive rate. Twenty teams have had at least one person test positive during monitoring testing. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • NFL draft: Texas' Caden Sterns, fueled by Jon Gruden's criticism, eager to move on Longhorns drama

    Sterns was special as a freshman but inconsistent the past two years. After Gruden called him out, a strong pro-day performance has changed Sterns' narrative.

  • Chelsea hosts Bayern, PSG at Barça in WCL semifinals

    LONDON — Chelsea can reach its first Women's Champions League final if it gets a better performance in the attacking third against Bayern Munich on Sunday, manager Emma Hayes said. Bayern takes a 2-1 advantage into the semifinal second leg at Kingsmeadow Stadium outside London after shutting down Chelsea's attacking trio of Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr. “We didn’t play poorly last week, we just ... I didn’t think did well in the finishing phase and gave away two sloppy goals, so we just have to keep doing what has got us to this point,” Hayes said. “The realities are, if we’re going to progress, we’re probably going to have to score more than one goal.” Chelsea signed Harder, the Denmark captain, from Wolfsburg before the season after paying what the German club said was a record transfer fee for women’s soccer, reportedly $355,000. Kerr, Australia's prolific striker, joined Chelsea in late 2019. The last Australian international to score in the semifinals was Sharon Black in 2003 when the competition was called the Women's Cup. Arsenal won the competition 14 years ago but no other English team has reached the final. Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson missed the first leg with a calf injury and the Sweden defender's status remains uncertain. Hayes would say only that Eriksson is improving daily. “We’re in this position because we deserve to be here but if you want to go to the next level you have to produce something you didn’t produce before," the manager said this week. "It has to be better than it was.” Sydney Lohmann and Hanna Glas scored for Bayern in Munich. Lohmann headed in a cross that bounded off the outstretched hands of Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. Melanie Leupolz equalized against her former team later in the first half. Paris Saint-Germain travels to Barcelona in the other semifinal on Sunday, after 1-1 in Paris. Barça said it expects to have 1,000 fans in attendance at Johan Cruyff Stadium. Other games have been without fans due to coronavirus restrictions. Barcelona secured a valuable away goal through Jenni Hermoso’s competition-leading sixth tally, though she later left the game with an ankle injury. PSG equalized through United States defender Alana Cook's header. Barcelona and PSG have been runner-up before — the French club twice and the Spanish team once — but neither Chelsea nor Bayern have made it past the semis. PSG knocked out record seven-time champion Lyon in the quarterfinals, ending its bid for a sixth straight title. The final is on May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Veteran Patrick Mullins happy to share his experience with Toronto FC's young talent

    At 29 and in his eighth season in Major League Soccer, forward Patrick Mullins has seen and learned a few things. And like fellow veteran Jozy Altidore, he is happy to share that knowledge with Toronto FC's young talent. "Absolutely. As a player, I certainly have goals for myself on the field and each day at training," said Mullins. "But kind of a side part to each part of my day is that type of relationship that I do have particularly with our strikers — Jozy, (Ifunanyachi) Achara, Jordan Perruzza, Ayo Akinola. "There is a pride I take into the day-to-day improvement that can be made on the training pitch. And all of us attackers have that in common. So it's a great environment to go in each day and try different things, lean on different guys for advice. "And that's something that I really enjoy — and if there's anything that I can share with some of our younger players who are just starting their professional careers, from my experiences, then I try to be as open and available to do that, because it's something very important to me as a player." Mullins takes similar pleasure in training alongside Altidore. While the 31-year-old Altidore prefers to do his talking on the field these days when it comes to the media, Mullins says the big man is terrific to play with. "It's a joy and a delight," said Mullins. "From Day 1, since we started working together, he's brought nothing but a very positive influence on the field and then off the field as well. "For me personally, I think just to exchange footballing ideas — and the things that kind of make he and I both wake up in the morning looking forward to going and playing the game, those have been some of my favourite moments with him." Altidore also enjoys the role of mentor, according to Mullins. "You can tell that's something that's very important to him … He very much brings that infectious personality, infectious talent on the field to the entire group." Mullins and Altidore have played a combined 331 MLS regular-season and playoff games, not to mention Altidore's time with clubs in England, the Netherlands, Spain and Turkey. Both have also endured heavy expectations. Altidore was 16 when he made his pro debut for the MetroStars, who took him 17th overall — hence his jersey number — in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft. Mullins, then with the University of Maryland, won the MAC Hermann Trophy as the top male NCAA soccer player in both 2012 and 2013. He scored 47 goals and added 35 assists in 92 career matches at Maryland. TFC has no shortage of young attacking talent. Perruzza is 20, Akinola 21, Achara 23. And there's plenty more In the midfield in Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (16), Jayden Nelson and Ralph Priso (18), Noble Okello (20) and Jacob Shaffelburg (21). Perruzza said Altidore and Mullins have been "completely professional." "I've gone on to have great relationships already with both of them," said Perruzza, a former TFC 2 player whose first-team contract kicked in in January. "Even over the last couple of preseasons that I've been involved with the team, I've always got along well with Patrick and Jozy obviously, he's just such a good influence on me. "He (Altidore) takes the time out of the day, just to come talk to me about training and matches. We sit there and talk about San Antonio (where Perruzza played in the USL), my time in Italy (with the Empoli youth system), my time with the (TFC) second team. He's just very very professional, I think." Mullins is also appreciated by the veterans. "He shows up every single day," said fullback Justin Morrow. "In practice, he's one of those guys that's always up your backside. As a defender you don't like to play against those forwards. He's always giving you a hard time. "He's extremely professional. He's smart in the way he moves on the field. And those guys are always ready for their moments. That's the sign of a good professional. And being on a team like this, with a DP (designated player, Altidore) in his position, the chances don't come so frequent. But when they do for him, he steps up." Mullins did just that in the April 14 second leg of TFC's Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 tie, scoring in the 2-1 win over Mexico's Club Leon. Mullins, a member of the MLS Players Association executive board, has scored his share of memorable goals. He holds the MLS record for fastest four goals in a half. He did it for D.C. United against San Jose in September 2017, scoring in the 57th, 60th, 68th and 88th minutes (Clint Mathis holds the record for most goals in a game with five, set in 2000). TFC fans may have forgiven him for scoring his first MLS goal against Toronto, a left-footed rocket past Julio Cesar in May 2014 at BMO Field while playing for New England. Mullins works hard at his craft. During TFC's preseason lockdown due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff, he resorted to working out on a "balcony space." "My mini-pitch of sorts," he joked. He said it reminded of being a kid, kicking a ball against the wall in his bedroom. Mullins, who married his longtime sweetheart Meggie in January (they have been reunited at TFC's pandemic base in Orlando), has experienced plenty off the pitch as well. About to enter eighth grade, he and his family had to flee New Orleans to escape hurricane Katrina in 2005. They were no strangers to hurricane evacuations but this time the family home was engulfed. After 15 years in the same house, the Mullins' lived in six different places over the next five months. "It sure makes you happy to have soccer in your life,'' Mullins told The Canadian Press in a 2019 interview. "Because when we were moving all over the place, that was the one constant for me and my brother. To take a few hours out of the day and go kick the ball around at a local club was better than waiting around thinking and wondering what had happened to your house or the city that you knew.'' --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • MLB, Blue Jays fire Roberto Alomar after sexual misconduct investigation

    Roberto Alomar will be placed on MLB's ineligible list after a woman filed a workplace complaint against the Hall of Fame second baseman alleging sexual harassment.

  • MATCHDAY: Man City, Inter Milan on verge of league titles

    A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Saturday: ENGLAND Manchester City could clinch a third Premier League title in four seasons this weekend if Pep Guardiola's side beats Crystal Palace on Saturday and then second-placed Manchester United loses to fallen champion Liverpool the next day. Like City, which hosts Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday leading 2-1, Chelsea is preparing for a Champions League semifinal. With the first leg against Real Madrid drawn 1-1, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could make changes for Saturday's game against Fulham. But there is fourth place and certain Champions League qualification to lock down, with only a three-point advantage on West Ham. Fulham is seven points from safety with five games remaining. Fulham is trying to catch Brighton, which is a place above the drop zone as it travels to ninth-placed Leeds. Everton, which is eighth going into the game against Aston Villa, is chasing Europa League qualification FRANCE In table-topping matches, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain faces Lens at home and leader Lille hosts mid-table Nice. Lille lead by only one point over PSG with three rounds to go after this weekend. PSG will be without 25-goal league top scorer Kylian Mbappe. He hurt his right calf in a 2-1 midweek home loss to Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino may choose to rest some key players ahead of the return leg next week. Lens is vying with Marseille and Rennes in a tight race for fifth place, a Europa League spot. The northern side beat PSG 1-0 at home this season. ITALY Inter Milan has a second shot at winning Serie A this weekend. It needs to beat last-placed Crotone and hope Atalanta fails to beat Sassuolo on Sunday to clinch a first league title since 2010. AC Milan needs a win at home to relegation-threatened Benevento to boost its chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Benevento is in the bottom three but level on points with the two teams immediately above it. Also, Spezia is at Hellas Verona. GERMANY Borussia Dortmund faces second-division side Holstein Kiel for a place in the German Cup final against Leipzig or Werder Bremen in Berlin on May 13. Usually, the final is the season’s crowning showpiece, but the pandemic means it will be played in an empty stadium once again – on a Thursday, before the league has even finished. For Dortmund it’s the only remaining chance of a title. Edin Terzic’s team is fighting for Champions League qualification but the cup can provide a welcome distraction. Dortmund last won the cup in 2017. Kiel won’t be a pushover, however. Ole Werner’s team knocked out defending champion Bayern Munich and is a candidate for Bundesliga promotion. Kiel is fourth in the second division, just four points behind the top three having played three games less. The top two are promoted automatically while the third-place finisher has a playoff. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Vanessa Bryant honoring daughter Gigi with Mambacita clothing line

    The clothing line that uses Gigi's nickname is launching on May 1, her birthday.

  • Which round one WR should fantasy managers target in 2021?

    Liz Loza, Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don take a look at the five round one wideouts taken on Thursday night's draft? Which one is set up for the most immediate fantasy success in 2021? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Commemorate an exciting first night of the 2021 NFL draft with these shirts from BreakingT

    The first night of the 2021 NFL draft definitely lived up to its expectations.