Uponor Corporation Investor news 19 July 2021 09:30 EET

Uponor publishes half-year financial report 2021 on 27 July 2021

Uponor Corporation’s half-year financial report 2021 will be published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 at 08:00 EET. The report will be available on uponorgroup.com after publishing.

A live webcast will be arranged for analysts, fund managers, investors, and representatives of the media, starting at 13:00 EET. The webcast, hosted by Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, and Minna Yrjönmäki, CFO, can be viewed from https://platform.goodmood.fi/goodmood/uponor/half-year-results-briefing-1-6-2021 or Uponor’s IR app.

The recorded webcast can be viewed from the above website and the app shortly after the live webcast.



Uponor Corporation



Further information:

Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



