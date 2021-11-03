Uponor Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 3.11.2021

The Canadian Press

Defensive lineman David Ménard of the Montreal Alouettes and veteran quarterbacks Zach Collaros of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Jeremiah Masoli of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were named the CFL's to players for October on Wednesday. Ménard had six sacks, nine tackles and two forced fumbles in five games as Montreal posted a 4-1 record. He collected at least one sack in each game this past month. The Chicoutimi, Que., native was named a CFL Top Performer in Week 11 after having two sacks, two tackle