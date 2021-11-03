Uponor Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 3.11.2021

Uponor Oyj
Uponor Corporation

ANNOUNCEMENT

3.11.2021

Uponor Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 3.11.2021

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date

3.11.2021

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

UPONOR

Amount

30,000

Shares

Average price/ share

20.4245

EUR

Total cost

612,735.00

EUR

Uponor Corporation now holds a total of 222 206 shares

including the shares repurchased on 3.11.2021

On behalf of Uponor Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

For more information, please contact:

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081

www.uponorgroup.com







