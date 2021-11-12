Uponor Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.11.2021
Uponor Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.11.2021
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
12.11.2021
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
UPONOR
Amount
20,000
Shares
Average price/ share
21.3421
EUR
Total cost
426,842.00
EUR
Uponor Corporation now holds a total of 391 671 shares
including the shares repurchased on 12.11.2021
On behalf of Uponor Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
For more information, please contact:
Uponor Corporation
Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081
