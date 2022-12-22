Uponor Corporation

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 December 2022 at 11:16 am EET

Uponor Corporation: Flagging notification - Shareholding of Oras Invest in Uponor has gone above the threshold of 25 per cent

This is a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. Uponor Corporation has on 22 December 2022 received a notification of a change in shareholding in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

According to the notification, holdings of Oras Invest Ltd in shares of Uponor Corporation on 21 December 2022 has gone above the threshold of 25% and is 18,322,159 shares representing 25.03% of the share capital and votes in the company.



The share capital of Uponor Corporation consists of 73,206,944 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

Total positions of the entities subject to the notification obligation: % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 25.03% - 25.03% 73,206,944 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 22.02% - 22.02% 74,820,444

According to the previous flagging notification on 30 December 2004, the major shareholders in Uponor Corporation, Oras Administration Ltd, Oras Marketing Ltd and Oras Technology Ltd merged into a new company, Oras Administration Ltd. After the merger, the previous separate shareholdings were combined under Oras Administration Ltd and together with its subsidiary Oras Ltd their ownership rose above one fifth (1/5) (22.02%) of the total votes in Uponor Corporation. Oras Administration Ltd was renamed Oras Invest Ltd on 3 January 2005.

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code



Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009002158 18,322,159 - 25.03% - A: SUBTOTAL 18,322,159 25.03%

Further information:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

