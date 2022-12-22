Uponor Corporation: Flagging notification - Shareholding of Oras Invest in Uponor has gone above the threshold of 25 per cent

Uponor Corporation
·2 min read
Uponor Corporation
Uponor Corporation

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 December 2022 at 11:16 am EET

Uponor Corporation: Flagging notification - Shareholding of Oras Invest in Uponor has gone above the threshold of 25 per cent

This is a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. Uponor Corporation has on 22 December 2022 received a notification of a change in shareholding in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

According to the notification, holdings of Oras Invest Ltd in shares of Uponor Corporation on 21 December 2022 has gone above the threshold of 25% and is 18,322,159 shares representing 25.03% of the share capital and votes in the company.

The share capital of Uponor Corporation consists of 73,206,944 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.

Total positions of the entities subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

25.03%

-

25.03%

73,206,944

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

22.02%

-

22.02%

74,820,444

According to the previous flagging notification on 30 December 2004, the major shareholders in Uponor Corporation, Oras Administration Ltd, Oras Marketing Ltd and Oras Technology Ltd merged into a new company, Oras Administration Ltd. After the merger, the previous separate shareholdings were combined under Oras Administration Ltd and together with its subsidiary Oras Ltd their ownership rose above one fifth (1/5) (22.02%) of the total votes in Uponor Corporation. Oras Administration Ltd was renamed Oras Invest Ltd on 3 January 2005.

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009002158

18,322,159

-

25.03%

-

A: SUBTOTAL

18,322,159

25.03%

Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


