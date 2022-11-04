Uponor Corporation

Uponor Corporation appoints Torsten Meier as Chief Innovation Officer

Uponor Corporation, Investor news, 4 November 2022 at 08:05 am EET

Torsten Meier (M.Sc. (Mech. Eng.)) has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Finland-based Uponor Corporation. He will begin his new role on 1 January 2023. Torsten will be based in Germany and report to Thomas Fuhr, Chief Technology Officer, Uponor Corporation.

Torsten joins Uponor from Lixil Group where he has held various leadership roles also at its Grohe AG subsidiary since 2013. Most recently, he served as leader of Research and Development Fittings of Lixil International. Prior to this, Torsten worked for 16 years at Mercedes-Benz and DaimlerChrysler where he led teams and improved processes in R&D, Quality Management, Product Engineering and Project Management.

“We are excited to welcome Torsten to Uponor to boost our strategic innovation agenda. He has a strong track record of building consumer-centric innovation pipelines for product and production processes by implementing and guiding global cross-functional teams. His ability to lead teams to move from concept to prototype to market will help us foster and strengthen a culture of innovation,” says Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO of Uponor Corporation.

Uponor in brief

Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

