Uponor Corporation appoints Thomas Fuhr Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Committee

Thomas Fuhr

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 26 July 2022 at 09:30 am EEST

Uponor Corporation appoints Thomas Fuhr Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Committee, and updates Building Solutions – Europe’s leadership structure

Thomas Fuhr (M.Sc. (Mech. Eng.), b. 1965) has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and a member of the Executive Committee at Finland-based Uponor Corporation. He begins his new role on 1 October 2022 and will lead a newly formed Technology organization designed to accelerate innovation as well as drive manufacturing efficiency and supply chain resilience. The Technology organization will provide operational support for the Building Solutions – Europe division and focus globally on innovation and sustainability, while also driving cross-division collaboration of the manufacturing and supply chain functions. Thomas will be based in Germany and report to Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

Thomas brings more than 30 years of professional experience from both the water business and the automobile sector. He joins Uponor from Grohe AG where he held various leadership roles since 2013. Most recently he served as Co-CEO, responsible for the R&D, Procurement, Supply Chain, Quality, Safety, and Manufacturing. Prior to this, Thomas worked for more than 20 years at Mercedes Benz where he led teams and improved processes, in Purchasing, R&D, Quality, Logistics and Production.

“I am delighted to welcome Thomas to Uponor and strengthen the Executive Committee with his manufacturing expertise. Uponor has gained in Thomas a strong forward-thinking leader, familiar with all aspects of manufacturing, supply chain and step-change innovation in an international setting. His leadership will be essential in driving sustainable innovation, efficiency, and resilience throughout our business,” says Michael Rauterkus. “The new Technology organization that Thomas will lead is central to our growth strategy, as it will enhance our customer focus, unlock significant potential in our R&D pipeline, and drive value creation through operational efficiencies.”

Updated leadership and organizational structure for Building Solutions – Europe

The Building Solutions – Europe (BLD-E) division’s operational functions, including Manufacturing and Supply Chain, will move to the company’s new Technology organization, led by CTO Thomas Fuhr, to enable increased focus on BLD-E’s customers and commercial growth in Europe and other international markets.

A Senior Vice President, BLD-E, reporting to President and CEO Michael Rauterkus, will be appointed to lead the new BLD-E organization. This new leadership structure replaces the President, Building Solutions – Europe role that was previously an Executive Committee role.

The updated organizational structure will have no impact on the external financial reporting of the divisions.

Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in some 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

