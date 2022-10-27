Uponor Corporation

Uponor Corporation, Investor News, 27 October 2022 at 12:00 noon EEST

Uponor to close down its factory in Middelfart, Denmark

As part of the continuous improvement of its manufacturing footprint, Uponor has decided to close down its pressure pipe factory in Middelfart, Denmark. The factory is part of Uponor’s infrastructure division, Uponor Infra. The closure will take place during the fourth quarter of 2022, and it affects approximately 40 employees.

Uponor Infra division’s factory in Middelfart, Denmark is specialized in pressure pipe production for the Danish market. Following a strategic review, Uponor has taken the decision to close the factory.

“The Middelfart factory has an excellent staff of highly competent employees. Unfortunately, the operation has not succeeded to obtain the needed profitability. Consequently, we have decided to close the operation as we can supply the Danish market from our factories located in Sweden, Finland and Poland. Our strong sales team in Denmark will continue to serve the Danish market with our entire range of high-quality products and services also in the future,” says Sebastian Bondestam, President, Uponor Infra.

Further information:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

Uponor in brief

Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totaled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

Story continues

Uponor Infra in brief

Uponor Infra division accounts for approximately 22% of Group net sales. Uponor Infra serves the Baltic Sea area with sewer and storm, pressure pipe systems, water monitoring services, district energy, designed solutions and project services for municipalities, utilities and industry. After the closure of the factory in Denmark, the division has production in Finland, Sweden and Poland.



