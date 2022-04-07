Uplift Honors the High School Class of 2022 at Senior Decision Day on April 11, 2022

Uplift students' individual and collective strength is a result of the social and economic challenges they face every day. We come together at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to celebrate this resilience and the bright future of our students.

DALLS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Uplift Education is excited to announce the 12th annual Senior Decision Day (formerly College Signing Day), which will honor 940 high school seniors in the class of 2022 on Monday, April 11th at 11:40 a.m. (doors open at 11:00 a.m.) at AT&T Stadium. Senior Decision Day is the opportunity for Uplift soon-to-be graduates to announce their college and career plans to nearly 8,000 family, friends, classmates and VIPS in attendance. This high-energy event is the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and focus for Uplift students, and a tradition that is looked forward to by underclassmen.

100% of Uplift graduates are accepted to college and nearly 90% matriculate to college each year. Uplift graduates also earn college degrees at a rate of 4X the national average for economically disadvantaged students (80% of Uplift graduates are low-income). While Uplift believes that college success is possible for all its graduates, the network also helps build sustainable futures for those graduates who choose not to go to college, through pathways to trade schools and licensure programs. Whether their future is college, career, or military service, Senior Decision Day celebrates all those bright futures.

"We are incredibly proud of the way this year's senior class is maintaining their academic goals, "said Uplift CEO, Yasmin Bhatia, "often while working to help support their family. They have also shown creativity and enthusiasm as they have built new traditions and memories for their senior year during a continuation of our pandemic. We want them to celebrate and to be celebrated by their families, friends and the educators who helped get them to achieve their goals. The class of 2022 is proof that college is a possibility for any student, regardless of their zip code.

We encourage the community to watch via live stream, which can be accessed through our Uplift website, and post to social media using the hashtag #UpliftSDD to support our seniors. While we all adapt to this "new normal", we are confident that NOTHING has changed for our seniors as they prepare for their future. They are equipped with solid, globally-focused academic knowledge, key critical thinking skills, and strong leadership abilities.

This pandemic has created a critical void across Dallas/FW's most underserved and challenged communities. Schools play a vital role in every neighborhood and are often the source of stability in a young person's life, providing education, meals, and a place to stay safe. These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there is no way we can let that go unrecognized.

Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach nearly 23,000 students in Pre-K- 12th grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit uplifteducation.org or facebook.com/uplifteducation.

