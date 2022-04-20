Uplift Aerospace Launches New Website for Space+ Project

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE /April 20, 2022/ Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone) (OTC PINK:NRPI) launched its new website for their Space+ project today. Visit https://www.spaceplus.xyz/ to see the latest updates on the project trajectory, Launch Pass, and newly revealed NFT membership token.

The Space+ platform is integrating web3 technologies such as AR, VR, NFTs, and blockchain technologies to facilitate and democratize access to space. Their first project is an NFT collection that will be used to create community connection between Earth and Space, which will be launching later this Spring. The collection will serve as a membership token to access the Space+ metaverse and IRL space experiences and products, such as sub-orbital space flights, microgravity flights, rocket launch events, professional network, and even payload space on the International Space Station.

Working with project collaborators 97th Floor and Continuum XR, the Space+ team at Uplift has been building a large virtual community of space and web3 enthusiasts since its launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2022. The project has already sent community members into the stratosphere on a recent Zero-G flight and held networking and educational events for early members.

In February, the team hosted an astronaut panel with retired NASA astronauts José Hernández and Nicole Stott, which was live streamed for local schools and community members across Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. This past weekend, Space+ brought community members to one of the largest space celebrations of the year, Yuri's Night, where Space+ members connected with some of the most influential people in space, like Dr. Sian Proctor, Dr. Chris "DR CHRISPY" Boshuizen, and Viktoria Modesta.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.com

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

