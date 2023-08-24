Upgrades needed if curling centre to become a year-round facility

City administration returned to the Public & Protective Services Committee with a report saying $720,600 in additional work is needed at the Grande Prairie Curling Centre if it were to be used for activities in the summer months.

Council Committee of the Whole requested the study be conducted in June last year to evaluate the feasibility of converting the facility to a year-round centre.

“We're (city administration) are not recommending we make any changes at this time until we have a user group that comes to the door and says we have a good use for that facility in the offseason,” said Dan Lemieux, chief public & protective services officer.

He said the curling club and city have reached out to user groups to see if there is an interest in using the facility in the summer months, but no group has yet expressed any interest.

“If we are going to make some changes it depends on what the use is going to be,” said Lemieux.

The city report, conducted by a third party, Design Works Engineering, indicates that operating the curling centre in summer months would require “additional life safety systems” including a new sprinkler system, HVAC units and a “significant infrastructure investment” for accessibility.

The building currently meets the safety requirements, but because the renovations to convert it to a year-round facility are considered substantial, it would require the building to fall under the most recent code requirements, said city Recreation & Culture Executive Director Stephanie Cajolais.

Cost estimates for the options include $100,000 for a new sprinkler system that would also require $25,000 in fire alarm panel upgrades and another $100,000 in upgrading the water line to the building.

The HVAC upgrades would include four rooftop units with heat recovery units ($450,000).

Accessibility changes include adding a door to the rink area ($8,500), installation of power door operators on two doors between the common area and rink ($8,000), removal and storage of rink walkways ($5,800), installation of ramps and railings ($9,000) and the seasonal removal of the ramps and railings ($5,800).

Additional changes to meet the new national building code include installing two new toilets ($8,500).

The study was funded in November 2022 during the budget deliberation meeting for $28,500 from capital tax.

The centre is owned by the city and operated by the Grande Prairie Curling Club.

The facility has received $3.5 million in infrastructure and maintenance since 2011, according to a city report.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News