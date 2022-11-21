All the best Apple Black Friday deals you can shop early on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and more

Jon Winkler and Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
·5 min read
Get the best tech on the market with these Black Friday deals on Apple laptops, headphones and more.
Some of the best iPads, MacBooks and AirPods we've ever tested are on sale right now with these great early Black Friday deals. We're tracking the best Apple deals right now, including major tech (like laptops) and smaller accessories (like AirTags). If you're waiting until Black Friday, starting November 25, you can get an Apple gift card for up to $250 when you shop from Apple's website.

Featured Apple Black Friday deal

Apple AirPods are down to just $199 right now.
Today, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation went on major sale for the first time since their release in October. You can snag the powerful headphones for just $199, or $50 off their regular price.

AirPods Pro for $199 (Save $50)

Black Friday 2022The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the best deals for you to shop

►Reviewed's Top 10Shop the absolute best early Black Friday deals on Apple, Solo Stove and HexClad

The ultimate holiday gift guideShop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

Best Apple iPad Black Friday deals

iPads are majorly discounted ahead of Black Friday.
Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

These are the best Apple Watch deals during Black Friday 2022.
Best Apple MacBook Black Friday deals

Need a new computer? Shop these Black Friday deals on customer-favorite MacBooks right now.
Best AirPod Black Friday deals

Snag a pair of Apple AirPods for an incredible price with these Black Friday 2022 deals.
Best iPhone Black Friday deals

These are the best iPhone Black Friday deals from Amazon, Verizon and more.
Best Apple Airtag Black Friday deals

These are the best Apple AirTag deals.
Best Apple Pencil Black Friday deals

Here are the best Apple Pencil deals.
Best Magic Keyboard Black Friday deals

These are the best deals on Apple keyboards.
Best Apple accessories deals

These Apple accessories are on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?

Starting November 25, Apple will be running a major Black Friday promotion where you can score up to $250 in gift cards when you purchase from Apple's website. If you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you will receive a $250 gift card. Those who pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods can receive a $75 gift card, while you can score a $50 gift card for purchasing any of the following: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Bets Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday sales start as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially if you're shopping for new tech. From laptops to headphones, we're already tracking the best Apple Black Friday deals available at Amazon, Verizon and more. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for even more savings leading up to Black Friday 2022.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple Black Friday Deals: 30+ Best Sales on Apple Watches, iPads

