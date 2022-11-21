All the best Apple Black Friday deals you can shop early on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and more
Some of the best iPads, MacBooks and AirPods we've ever tested are on sale right now with these great early Black Friday deals. We're tracking the best Apple deals right now, including major tech (like laptops) and smaller accessories (like AirTags). If you're waiting until Black Friday, starting November 25, you can get an Apple gift card for up to $250 when you shop from Apple's website.
Featured Apple Black Friday deal
Today, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation went on major sale for the first time since their release in October. You can snag the powerful headphones for just $199, or $50 off their regular price.
AirPods Pro for $199 (Save $50)
Best Apple iPad Black Friday deals
Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad at Amazon from $269.99 (Save $59.01)
Apple 2021 256GB iPad Mini at Amazon from $549.99 (Save $100)
Apple 2021 128GB iPad Pro M1 Chip at B&H Photo for $949 (Save $150)
Apple 2022 12.9-inch 128GB iPad Pro at Amazon for $999 (Save $100)
Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) at Amazon from $339 (Save $50 to $190)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) at Amazon from $449 (Save $40 to $50)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) at Amazon for $479 (Save $50)
Best Apple MacBook Black Friday deals
Apple 2020 13-Inch 256GB MacBook Air at Amazon for $799.99 (Save $199.01)
Apple 2021 14-Inch MacBook Pro at Amazon from $1,599.99 (Save $399.01 to $499.01)
Apple 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro at Amazon from $2,199.99 (Save $300)
Apple 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro at B&H Photo for $3,899 (Save $600)
Best AirPod Black Friday deals
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) at Verizon for $159.99 (Save $90)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) at Amazon for $199.99 (Save $49.01)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) at B&H Photo for $239.95 (Save $10)
Apple AirPods Max at Amazon from $449.99 (Save $80 to $99.01)
Best iPhone Black Friday deals
iPhone 14 for free (up to $1,000) when you trade an old phone at Verizon (Save $999.99)
iPhone 14 for free when you trade an old phone at AT&T (Save $999.99)
Best Apple Airtag Black Friday deals
Best Apple Pencil Black Friday deals
Best Magic Keyboard Black Friday deals
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9" at Adorama for $254.99 (Save $145)
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air at Amazon for $274.56 (Save $24.44)
Best Apple accessories deals
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter at Amazon for $52 (Save $7)
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack at Amazon for $74.99 (Save $24.01)
Does Apple have Black Friday deals?
Starting November 25, Apple will be running a major Black Friday promotion where you can score up to $250 in gift cards when you purchase from Apple's website. If you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you will receive a $250 gift card. Those who pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods can receive a $75 gift card, while you can score a $50 gift card for purchasing any of the following: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Bets Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.
Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.
According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?
Broadly speaking, Black Friday sales start as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.
How long do Black Friday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
What deals can we expect during Black Friday?
As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially if you're shopping for new tech. From laptops to headphones, we're already tracking the best Apple Black Friday deals available at Amazon, Verizon and more. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for even more savings leading up to Black Friday 2022.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple Black Friday Deals: 30+ Best Sales on Apple Watches, iPads