Upgrade: The Latest Revenue Forecasts For FCR Immobilien AG (ETR:FC9)

Celebrations may be in order for FCR Immobilien AG (ETR:FC9) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analyst has sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that FCR Immobilien will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After the upgrade, the solo analyst covering FCR Immobilien is now predicting revenues of €70m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a substantial 78% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to fall 20% to €0.98 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of €51m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.97 in 2023. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the FCR Immobilien's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that FCR Immobilien's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 78% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.0% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 14% annually. It seems obvious that as part of the brighter growth outlook, FCR Immobilien is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analyst holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the analyst appears to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at FCR Immobilien.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for FCR Immobilien going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

