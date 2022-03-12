Upgrade your home's interior design with this Wayfair clearance sale on furniture, bedding and more

Save big on home essentials at this Wayfair clearance sale with discounts on furniture, cooking essentials, bedding and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Making a change to your home every now and then can elevate a vibe, refresh the ambiance or simply improve your daily life. Sometimes it can be changing around the look of your living room, other times it's about adding new cooking tools to your kitchen. Whatever it is you're after, Wayfair can help you shop for new additions to your home setup without making you shell out big bucks.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

From now through Tuesday, March 15, Wayfair is hosting a clearance sale with discounts on furniture, kitchen tools, rugs, bedding and bathroom essentials. You can save up to 60% on select items to bring your home into the new season.

►Gas prices: Save money on gas with a membership to Costco, Sam’s Club and more

►Ukraine support: Learn more about apps and websites looking to support the people of the struggling nation

Imagine stretching out in your living room on the comfortable Red Barrel Studio Glenvar Chaise Lounge chair. Typically listed for $429.99, you can get this gray lounger for 23% off at $329.99. Red Barrel Studio says the chair is made with a linen blend and filled with foam, bringing comfort to any living room, game room or bedroom.

Speaking of bedrooms, the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Barwick bedspread set can make your mattress feel all the more luxurious. Normally listed for $84.99, you can get it in white for as low as $76.63 thanks to a 10% discount. The designer says the set comes with a coverlet, quilt and two pillow shams that are all reversible and machine washable.

There's plenty more to shop for and we've found some amazing deals. Check out some more below.

Give your muscles some extra relaxation at home with this Andover Mills massage chair.

Story continues

Make your bathroom and bedroom extra cozy with these discounted essentials, like this Willa Arlo Apollo comforter set.

Wayfair has plenty of kitchen essentials, like these counter stools, on sale this month.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Wayfair sale: Shop clearance on home furniture, bedding and more