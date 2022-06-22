Upgrade Your Home WiFi With Big Savings on Motorola Intelligent Networking Products for Prime Day 2022: July 12 - 13

Minim

Summer’s Biggest Sales Event Saves Shoppers Money With up to 30% Off Top-Performing Motorola Cable Modem and WiFi 6-Enabled Products



MANCHESTER, NH, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announces the full list of promotions on WiFi and cable modem products that will be available to Amazon shoppers during the highly-anticipated Prime Day 2022 sales event from July 12 - July 13. The Prime Day deals featuring Motorola intelligent networking products will offer shoppers the opportunity to better secure and maximize their home network performance with prices slashed up to 30% off on cable modems, modem/routers, MoCA adapters and mesh systems.

“As one of the largest online sales events worldwide, Prime Day is an incredible opportunity to connect our customers to our latest and greatest intelligent networking devices,” said Cristina Martinho, Vice President of Performance Marketing at Minim. “It couldn’t come at a better time this year as market conditions place pressure on wallets. We’re confident that the promotions we’ve put together will help many families improve their home connectivity experience for less.”

Launching July 12 - 13, Prime Day deals on Motorola networking products will include special offers, including bundles that will help shoppers save even more. Deals will include a wide assortment of intelligent networking products and bundles.

Intelligent Networking Products:

● Motorola MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 modem

● Motorola MG8702 DOCSIS 3.1 modem/WiFi 6 router

● Motorola MG7550 DOCSIS 3.0 modem/WiFi 5 router

● Motorola MH7603 WiFi 6 mesh system (3pk)

● Motorola MH7602 WiFi 6 mesh system (2pk)

● Motorola MH7601 WiFi 6 mesh system (1pk)

● Motorola MH7021 WiFi 5 mesh system (1pk)

● Motorola MM2025 MoCA 2.5 adapter (2pk)

● Motorola MM1025 MoCA 2.5 adapter (1pk)

● Motorola MH7023 WiFi 5 mesh system (3pk)

● Motorola MH7022 WiFi 5 mesh system (2pk)

● Motorola MH7021 WiFi 5 mesh system (1pk)

Intelligent Networking Bundles:

● Motorola M8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Modem + Motorola MH7603 WiFi 6 mesh system (3pk)

● Motorola M8611 DOCSIS 3.1 Modem + Motorola MH7603 WiFi 6 mesh system (3pk)

● Motorola M8611 DOCSIS 3.1 Modem + Motorola MH7601 WiFi 6 mesh system (1pk)

For more information on these Prime Day deals, please visit our Amazon store. For more information about the full portfolio of Motorola intelligent networking devices, as well as the motosync app powered by Minim, please visit MotorolaNetwork.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Scott Harvin at (843)693-0298 or scotth@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.



