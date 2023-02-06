Upgrade your bedroom with the best Presidents Day mattress sales—save big on Awara, Tuft & Needle and Avocado

Get amazing savings ahead of Presidents Day 2023 by shopping these mattress deals available now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

There's still two weeks until Presidents Day 2023, yet the mattress deals are already here. Sleep soundly for a low price with incredible mattress sales from several of our favorite retailers, including, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Awara, Avocado and more.

Top 5 Presidents Day mattress deals

There's no shortage of Reviewed-approved brands available today with impressive Presidents Day mattress sales on all types of sleepers. From soft mattresses you can truly sink into to ultra-firm, supportive beds, there is a deal for you. In some cases, you can get as much as $799 off the regular price of a mattress.

Ready to upgrade your sleep set up? Keep scrolling for dreamy Presidents Day discounts.

►Apple AirPods Pro: Get the earbuds for the lowest price we've seen this year

►Shop Grammy fashion looks: 15+ dresses and outfits from Lizzo, Harry Styles and more

Amerisleep mattress sale

Save up to $450 on any Amerisleep mattress

Amerisleep mattresses are great for folks who prefer firm mattresses and they're on sale now for Presidents Day 2023.

While we haven’t tested everything Amerisleep has to offer, we think the sales are still pretty sweet. Right now, you can use coupon code AS450 to save $450 on any of the company’s mattresses, including the Amerisleep AS3, which we loved for its firm and supportive surface. The mattress is available as a hybrid or solid foam, so you can opt for whichever sensation and structure you prefer. Typically listed for $1,749, you can get a queen-size AS3 Hybrid for $1,299 during the sale. Meanwhile, the company is also offering discounts of up to 30% on adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames.

Story continues

Shop the Amerisleep mattress sale

Avocado Organic mattress sale

Get $200 off a Reviewed-approved Avocado mattress

Shop the Avocado Presidents Day mattress sale and save 10% on the Avocado Green mattress.

If you're hunting for a mattress that is both comfortable and environmentally friendly, Avocado is the place to shop. The online brand is currently hosting its Presidents Day sale event with $200 off select mattresses. We've tested the Avocado Green mattress and found it to be a worthwhile sleeper—we loved that the springy mattress didn't retain too much body heat. Our tester found it to be "super bouncy," which gave the mattress a nice balance of comfort and coziness. The queen size of the Avocado Green is typically listed for $1,999, but using the code SAVE10 at checkout brings that price down to just $1,799.10.

Shop the Avocado Presidents Day sale event

Awara mattress sale

Save $300 on any mattress and get up to $499 worth of accessories for free

Save $300 on any Awara mattress and score a free cotton sheet set, a pair of latex pillows and a mattress protector.

We love that Awara mattresses are built like traditional sleepers—made of cotton, latex foam, coils and wool—and, right now, as part of the brand's current sale, you can save $300 on any mattress, get up to $499 worth of free accessories and take advantage of a free 365-night trial period so you can truly decide whether or not an Awara sleeper is right for you. The Awara Natural hybrid mattress we tested is down from $1,399 in the queen size to $1,099, saving you $300. Plus, you'll receive $499 worth of free accessories for free including a sheet set, mattress protector and cooling pillow. With good overall support, especially for side and back sleeping, the coils add bounce and it absorbs body motion nicely. While it is heavy (at about 129 pounds for the queen size), this mattress didn't have the unpleasant off-gassing odor you can sometimes get when unboxing a new mattress. Pair your new sleeper with the Awara adjustable bed frame that's down from $1,199 in the queen size to $699—a whopping $500 markdown.

Shop the Awara mattress sale

Birch Living mattress sale

Get 20% off mattresses and two free Eco-Rest pillows

Birch Living mattresses promise cooler, more relaxing nights and are now $400 off.

If you're looking for better sleep and want to help save the planet, Birch Living can meet you in the middle. The brand's current sale offers 20% off sitewide and two free Eco-Rest pillows while supplies last with coupon code PDS20. A queen size standard Birch Living Natural mattress is typically listed for $1,849, but the sale brings that price down to $1,449. Though we haven't tested the brand's mattresses, Birch Living says they feature an organic cotton cover as its top layer, hygroscopic organic wool and breathable natural Talalay latex for better airflow and a cooler sleep at night.

Shop the Birch Living Presidents Day mattress sale

Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale

Save 25% sitewide

Brooklyn Bedding's Presidents Day sale offers 25% off sitewide, including 25% off one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box.

Brooklyn Bedding's Presidents Day sale is currently offering shoppers 25% off its line of mattresses with coupon code PRESDAY25. Named one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid mattress is on sale starting at just $524.30. The queen size of this mattress is usually $1,332 but during the current sale, you can snag it for just $999 using the promo code PRESDAY25. Brooklyn Bedding also has unconventional mattress sizes, including short and RV bed mattresses. Our reviewer, who tested the medium-firm type and found the surface too forgiving when sleeping on her stomach, recommended opting for the firm option if you sleep mostly on your stomach or back. Note that it runs warmer than other sleepers but, if you prefer softer and squishier, it's a good option.

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding Presidents Day sale

Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale

Save 35% on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress with bedding

Get 35% off a Cocoon by Sealy mattress along with free pillows and sheets during this major mattress sale.

Cocoon by Sealy is hosting an incredible mattress sale on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among our favorite mattresses. During the limited-time sale you scoop the mattress for 35% off and get free pillows and sheets, too. This brings the price of the queen size down from $1,239 to $799, saving you $440. Add the free pair of pillows and sheets and it is indeed a dreamy bundle of savings. We love the medium-firm feel with a bit of bounce and the effective cooling layer that is well-suited for many types of sleepers but is "perfect for back sleepers," according to our tester.

For $799 at Cocoon by Sealy (Save $440)

DreamCloud mattress sale

25% off sitewide plus $599 in accessories

Save big on select sleepers during DreamCloud's Presidents Day sale.

DreamCloud makes a comfortable and fairly affordable hybrid that our tester called a great choice for those who sleep hot and like a supportive sleep surface. It took a bit longer than most mattresses to off-gas and fully form, but once our tester got beyond the growing pain stage, she loved the bed. The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress usually retails for $1,199 in the queen size, but can be yours for just $899—a $300 savings. We found the mattress to be firm, supportive and comfortable to sleep on in different positions. An especially great pick for stomach and back sleepers, our tester noted that the mattress stayed “remarkably cool overnight.” Plus, DreamCloud will throw in a bundle of free accessories valued at $599, including a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillow (one if you purchase a twin or twin XL, and two if you opt for a full size or larger).

Shop the DreamCloud Presidents Day mattress sale

Helix Sleep mattress sale

Save 20% sitewide and get two free pillows with mattress purchases

Shop this huge Helix mattress sale and save as much as $600 right now.

Side sleepers will love Helix Sleep's mattress sale, which offers plenty of price cuts on its line of mattresses. Right now, you can take over $600 off select mattresses plus get two free pillows with every purchase. We tested the Helix Midnight mattress and ranked it among our favorite hybrid mattresses for the deep support our tester felt at its core. Our tester also appreciated how the Midnight helped alleviate the hip pain she experienced in her old spring-filled mattress, not to mention how it didn't retain too much body heat. Helix is offering $275 off the mattress in its queen size, bringing its list price of $1,374 down to $1,099 with the code PDS20.

Shop the Helix Sleep Presidents Day sale

Layla Sleep mattress sale

Save up to $200 on mattresses and get two free pillows

Layla Sleep is offering up to $200 off mattresses ahead of Presidents Day 2023.

Get more room to stretch out while you nap by checking out Layla Sleep. The brand's current sale has up to $200 off hybrid mattresses and up to $150 off memory foam mattresses with two free pillows included with any purchase. The most affordable option is the Layla memory foam mattress, typically listed for $1,099 in its queen size but now on sale for $949. The brand uses copper-infused memory foam for a more contoured feel than other memory foam sleepers.

Shop the Layla Sleep Presidents Day mattress sale

Leesa mattress sale

Save up to $700 on select mattresses and get two free pillows

Leesa’s Presidents Day mattress sale saves you up to $700 on a mattress purchase plus a free organic sheet set.

Our favorite upgrade mattress is the Leesa Hybrid mattress, which features foam and a layer of pocket springs and is included in Leesa's Winter sale, which has up to $700 off select mattresses. The Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress usually costs $1,999 for the queen size but you can snag it for $1,699 right now, saving you $300. In our dedicated test, we found this luxurious mattress comfortable for all sleeping positions, with a nice balance of firmness and softness. Looking to complete your bedroom oasis? Leesa is also offering two free pillows with the purchase of an Original, Hybrid or Legend mattress.

Shop the Leesa Winter sale

Level Sleep mattress sale

Save $200 on the flagship mattress and get up to $399 of sleep accessories free

The Level Sleep mattress promises a special design to prevent back and hip pain.

Right now, Level Sleep is offering $200 off the brand's flagship mattress during its Presidents Day sale, plus you can also get sleep accessories valued at up to $399 totally free with your mattress purchase. The queen-size mattress is normally priced at $1,199, but you can get that, a sheet set, a mattress protector and two cooling pillows all for $999 today. We have yet to test the Level Sleep mattress, but the brand says the sleeper features a patented TriSupport layer meant to reduce the common causes of back and hip pain.

Shop the Level Sleep Presidents Day Early Access sale

Mattress Firm mattress sale

Get up to 50% off select mattresses

This sturdy Sleepys mattress is one of many sleep essentials on sale at Mattress Firm right now.

If you want to widen your search for the perfect sleeper, visit Mattress Firm. You'll save up to 50% on sleepers from Sleepy's and more at the brand's limited-time Presidents Day sale. The developer says the standard mattress has a sturdy feel meant to relieve the lower back pain that stomach sleepers may feel.

Shop the Mattress Firm Prezzzidents Day sale

Nectar mattress sale

Get 33% off sitewide

Shop incredible mattress deals at Nectar's Presidents Day Early Access sale.

If you're a side sleeper in need of something that truly cradles you at night, Nectar is the place to shop. The brand is currently offering 33% off its entire collection of mattresses and sleep essentials during the More Sleep and Savings sale. A queen size Nectar memory foam mattress with accessories normally runs you $1,049, but the sale lets you get the sleeper, two cooling pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector all for $699. We tested a Nectar mattress to see if it lives up to the hype and found that it stays cool and cradles the body nicely, especially for side sleepers. While a Nectar was once deemed our top pick mattress, after testing many more, we noticed that it is softer than others, making it a great pick if a super soft mattress is your specific preference.

Shop the Nectar Presidents Day Early Access sale

Nolah mattress sale

Save 30% on all mattresses

Presidents Day deals on mattresses are already here at Nolah.

If you prefer a soft mattress and huge savings, head to the Nolah Presidents Day sale. We tested the Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress and found that it diffused heat so well that it was one of the coolest mattresses we’ve ever tested. The Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress in the queen size is usually listed at $2,299 but right now, you can get it for $690 off at $1,609 with two free pillows valued at $198 included. Our tester found that this sleeper isolated motion well, relieved the pressure and expanded to full capacity almost immediately after unboxing. The only downside was that our tester felt it had poor edge support and was too soft for her liking.

Shop the Nolah Presidents Day sale

Puffy mattress sale

$750 off any mattress plus $600 in accessories

Treat yourself to some R&R this Presidents Day by shopping the best mattress deals available right now at Puffy.

Right now at Puffy, you can score $750 off any mattress and $600 worth of accessories for free with mattress purchases made with the code SAVE1350. As part of the brand's current sale, you can also score $600 worth of free accessories, including pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet set.

Puffy mattress sale

Saatva mattress sale

Save up to $750

Save up to $750 on select king and queen Saatva mattresses right now.

Bring the look of luxury into your bedroom by shopping for Saatva mattresses and bedding. During the brand's current sale you can save as much as $750 on mattresses right now. That means you can get the Saatva Classic mattress, typically listed at $1,995 in the queen size, for $1,696—an overall discount of $299. We ranked the Saatva Classic among the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tested for its great edge support and varied firmness levels. According to our tester, stomach and side sleepers will appreciate the firm sleep surface of the Saatva that lets them rest easy without strain the next morning.

Shop the Saatva mattress sale

Tuft & Needle mattress sale

Get up to $625 off select mattresses

Save over $600 on select Tuft & Needle mattresses right now.

Don't want to sleep through a great mattress deal? Be sure to head to Tuft & Needle so you won't miss out on the brand's savings of up to $625 on select sleepers. Tuft & Needle's original mattress is one of our experts' favorite boxed mattress, and you can score the Reviewed-approved item for 10% off right now. Typically priced at $995, you can snag the top-rated sleeper today for $895.50 and save $99.50 in the process. With its comfy and supportive makeup, this mattress is an incredible deal even when it's not on sale. So, make the most of the Presidents Day markdowns and sleep easy with Tuft & Needle's mattress deals.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Presidents Day sale

Vaya Sleep mattress sale

Get $300 off any mattress with two free pillows included

Save $300 on a Vaya mattress ahead of Presidents Day 2023.

If you want to truly sleep cool, Vaya Sleep is the place to shop. The mattress brand is offering $300 off any mattress when you use the promo code VAYA300 through Sunday, February 12. We can wholeheartedly recommend the Vaya Hybrid for how well it diffuses heat and is able to isolate motion. Our testers said the sleeper diffused heat across its surface over time at an impressive rate, while its soft foam material on the surface cushioned any pressure. Typically listed for $1,099 in its queen size, the Hybrid can be yours for $799.

Shop the Vaya Sleep mattress sale

Zoma mattress sale

Get $150 off mattresses

Zona mattresses claim to promote healthier sleep for those with active lifestyles.

If you've got an athlete in your home, a Zoma mattress might help them sleep a little sounder. Right now, the brand is hosting a mattress sale for a limited time and offering $150 off its line of mattresses with free shipping on all purchases when you use coupon code WIN150. The Zoma hybrid mattress is typically priced at $1,149 in its queen size, but the sale lets you grab it for $999 thanks to the $150 price cut. While we haven't tested a Zoma sleeper before, the brand says the standard mattress features durable support in its base layer along with responsive relief and cooling comfort.

Shop the Zoma Presidents Day mattress sale

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 20.

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

While Presidents Day 2023 officially takes place on Monday, February 20, several retailers have already dropped major sales. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Days sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

Dozens of can't-miss Presidents Day 2023 deals have already dropped. If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Tuft & Needle, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.

What are the best Presidents Day 2023 mattress deals?

Don't know which incredible Presidents Day sale to shop? With all these great savings, there's really no wrong answer. You can save up to $770 on this Nectar mattress, as much as 50% at Mattress Firm, up to 25% at Brooklyn Bedding and so much more.

Some of our favorite discounts include 20% off this queen size Birch Living Natural mattress—which knocks the item's original $1,849 price tag down to just $1,449. There's also this DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress bundled with a cooling pillow, a mattress protector and a set of sheets.

How long does a mattress last?

Mattress expiration dates fall somewhere between eight and 12 years, with many brands suggesting that a decade-old mattress is one that's ready to be replaced. Along with the expiration date, there are other signs like tossing and turning or sniffling and sneezing that could mean you're due for a new mattress.

Are there free mattress trials?

Nearly every mattress brand we’ve tested offers a trial period during which you can test out the mattress for a specified period of time, because there’s nothing like actually sleeping on it. For instance, you can try an Awara mattress for 365 nights.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Presidents Day mattress sales: Shop deals on Leesa, Awara and Avocado