Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Increase To Their Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) Forecasts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Playa Hotels & Resorts too, with the stock up 12% to US$8.92 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Playa Hotels & Resorts' four analysts is for revenues of US$1.0b in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 71% to US$0.61. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$896m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.52 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$12.50, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Playa Hotels & Resorts analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Playa Hotels & Resorts shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Playa Hotels & Resorts' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Playa Hotels & Resorts is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Playa Hotels & Resorts could be a good candidate for more research.

