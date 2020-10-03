Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Increase To Their Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Quidel has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a remarkable 20% to US$235 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Quidel from its five analysts is for revenues of US$1.4b in 2020 which, if met, would be a substantial 114% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 277% to US$13.91. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.23 in 2020. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$302, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Quidel at US$371 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$176. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Quidel's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 114% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 28% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Quidel to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Quidel.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Quidel analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

