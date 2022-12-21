UPEI joins initiative to end HIV in Canada

'It’s not just for students. It’s for anybody on P.E.I.,' says Marilyn Barrett, director of the UPEI Health and Wellness Centre. ( Julien Lecacheur/Radio Canada - image credit)

UPEI has signed an agreement with Canada's I'm Ready to Know initiative, which aims to eradicate HIV in Canada by improving access to testing.

The initiative distributes easy-to-use tests, which have been available at UPEI since earlier this month.

"They're able to go home, test safely in their own home, and then connect with different services, what they choose to connect with," said Adrienne Fudge, a registered nurse at UPEI's Health and Wellness Centre.

Islanders have been able to access the kits by ordering them online since June of last year, but now they can pick them up in person.

Anonymity is at the centre of the program. Participants can pick up a kit and leave. They are asked to install the I'm Ready to Know app on their phone, but test results are not shared with anyone connected to the initiative.

Community-Based Research Centre

The Health and Wellness Centre will be launching a campaign in the new year to promote the initiative. Information is already up on its own website and the website for I'm Ready to Know, which could be found for anyone looking for HIV tests on P.E.I.

"It's not just for students. It's for anybody on P.E.I. They can come here and pick up a test," said centre director Marilyn Barrett.

"One of our mandates is to help promote health on P.E.I. and this is one way we can help to do that."

It's important to let people know that there are effective treatments for HIV, said Fudge, and even with a positive diagnosis people can live a safe and successful life.