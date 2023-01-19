UPEI Climate Lab drones record 'unprecedented' damage to P.E.I.'s coastline from Fiona

·3 min read
Drone pilots Andy MacDonald, left, and Luke Meloche spent the weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona surveying the damage to P.E.I.'s coastline. (Shane Hennessey/CBC - image credit)
Drone pilots Andy MacDonald, left, and Luke Meloche spent the weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona surveying the damage to P.E.I.'s coastline. (Shane Hennessey/CBC - image credit)

Andy MacDonald and Luke Meloche have been getting a bird's-eye view of the destruction from post-tropical storm Fiona, taking the UPEI Climate Lab drones around Prince Edward Island to survey the coastline.

MacDonald has been involved with UPEI's coastline monitoring project since it started in 2016, doing on-the-ground measurements at 100 sites, along with drone surveys.

But what they saw in the wake of Fiona was "unprecedented," he said.

"The largest losses we've seen — which were very rare — were in the five-metre-loss areas," MacDonald said.

"But after this storm, we've seen areas with more than 10 metres lost, sustained over an area which we've never seen before, and which we've never seen in the historical records either."

The drone crew, now based at the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation in St. Peter's Bay, was able to visit more than 25 sites, capturing video and still images from the sky.

Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation
Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation

"Aside from our own interest, [we had] a lot of requests from different departments across Prince Edward Island, different organizations, watershed groups, different municipalities, national parks," MacDonald said.

"But we just want to be able to capture as much imagery as we can in order to have a better understanding of the damage, and in which parts of the Island the most damage occurred."

'Heart-wrenching' damage

Meloche has been with the coastal monitoring program since 2019, and was struck by the damage from Fiona.

"It was kind of heart-wrenching. You'd show up to places, there'd be empty foundations. You'd be driving along the coast and you'd see the wreckage of someone's house washed up," the drone pilot said.

"There'd be huge stretches of coastal road where we'd drive before, and now there's no road."

Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation
Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation

Meloche said the damage from Fiona will help researchers decide where to focus their monitoring work in the years ahead.

"I expect it's going to add a lot more interest, and we may end up with a lot more sites," Meloche said.

"Right now, we're flying around 107 sites around the Island, but more people are going to be interested. They'll see that, 'Hey, this area was hit really hard. Can you add somewhere there?' And hopefully we can oblige with that."

Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation
Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation

Future decisions

MacDonald also said coastal monitoring will be important in the years ahead as Islanders — and governments — grapple with cost-effective ways of dealing with climate change.

"I think that as an island made of sandstone, figuring out a way to protect our coastlines is important," he said.

"Coastal armouring on P.E.I. is certainly a complicated question. I think you're seeing a lot of people who ended up paying for a lot of coastal armouring that didn't end up being overly effective.

Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation
Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation

"Spending tens of thousands of dollars to armour your personal coastline might not be the kind of simple fix that perhaps some folks thought it would be."

MacDonald said there will be years of research to be done around the impact of Fiona.

"There's certainly a lot of interest in looking at the data after Fiona — whether that is aerial imagery, weather station data, tide loggers," he said. "We've had a lot of colleagues asking from different departments about the information we have."

Shane Hennessey/CBC
Shane Hennessey/CBC

"I could certainly see some master's projects, some PhD projects, some class projects coming out of this event," MacDonald said.

"I don't think anyone will be forgetting Fiona anytime soon."

Latest Stories

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane set to return from LTIR against Kraken

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Kane had been sidelined since sustaining a lacerated wrist in a Nov. 8 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season. His return gives the Oilers' top-six forward group a significant boost as Edmonton looks to lock down a playoff berth over the second half of the NHL season. The Oil

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Their mini-rut — losing seven of eight — is in the rearview mirror at the moment. T

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Unheralded pass rusher Charles Omenihu steps up for 49ers

    When the San Francisco 49ers needed a game-changing defensive play in their playoff opener it wasn't one of their three first-team All-Pros who delivered. Instead it was under-the-radar pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who seems to have a knack for rising up on the playoff stage. Omenihu's strip sack against Geno Smith helped San Francisco take control in the second half of a 41-23 wild-card victory last week over Seattle and it was just the latest big postseason play he's provided in his short time

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Blue Bombers sign defensive end Jeffcoat to one-year extension

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. Jeffcoat was scheduled to be a free agent in February but instead will be back for his sixth season with the Bombers. The 32-year-old had 20 defensive tackles, four sacks, one interception and a forced fumble in 2022, despite missing six games. He also had two sacks and a forced fumble in two post-season games as Winnipeg fell short of a third consecutiv

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Jared Spurgeon scores twice, Wild beat Capitals 4-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Captain Jared Spurgeon scored twice, fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin also had a goal with traffic in front of the net and the Minnesota Wild beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to three games. All three Wild goals came with a big forward setting a screen in front of Washington’s Charlie Lindgren: 6-foot-6 Jordan Greenway on Spurgeon’s first, 6-2 Ryan Reaves on Brodin’s and 6-2 Brandon Duhaime on Spurgeon’s second that put Minnesota ah