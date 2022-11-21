England vs Iran World Cup 2022 live latest team news ahead of opening match - Conor Coady, Phil Foden and Eric Dier of England talk during a training session in the gym at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar

08:46 AM

'The time is now for England'

The time is now for England and Gareth Southgate. The infamous countdown clock at St George’s Park, set in 2013 with the target of winning this World Cup, has hit day zero. This is the one. Qatar 2022. It is not “now or never” but certainly it should be “why not now?” England are primed. And, critically, a large part of this squad are in their prime. The next World Cup is four years away and who from 29-year-old Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier (32), Jordan Henderson (32) Harry Maguire (29), John Stones (28), Eric Dier (28), Jordan Pickford (28), Raheem Sterling (27), Luke Shaw (27) and Jack Grealish (27) will be selected then? That is a crucial portion of the starting XI. So this has to be their World Cup.

08:39 AM

What do you think the score will be?

England to win easily? Or Iran to cause a shock?

08:30 AM

Kane threatened with yellow card over 'OneLove' armband

The Football Association has been told by Fifa that it risks “sporting sanctions” which include a yellow card for Harry Kane if the England captain wears the “OneLove” armband at the World Cup fixture against Iran later today.

The FA had thought it would only face a fine but there is now the real prospect that Kane could be booked if he wears the armband which is designed to express solidarity with marginalised people, including the criminalised gay community.

In theory that means Kane, if we wears the armband against Iran and the United States, would collect two cautions and therefore be suspended from England’s final group game against Wales.

08:25 AM

The day we've been waiting for

Good morning and welcome as we begin our build-up towards England’s opening game of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It’s a wet, windy and cold morning for most of us in the UK today but it will be a balmy 27C at the the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha this afternoon as Gareth Southgate’s men get their tournament underway against Iran.

Yesterday, the tournament got underway in what felt like bizarre circumstances, with the BBC not airing the opening ceremony and Gary Lineker opening coverage with a withering prologue highlighting Qatar's human rights abuses.

The game itself, a 2-0 win for Ecuador over the hosts, hardly added any lustre to what was an opening night like no other to what is clearly going to be a World Cup like no other.

The fact that England captain Harry Kane is under threat of being yellow carded for wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband as soon as this afternoon’s match gets underway only adds to what already feels like a surreal atmosphere.

Be that as it may, there is a football match this afternoon – and big one. Southgate will be desperate to see his side start this tournament with a bang in lieu of the poor displays which have blighted his side throughout 2022.

In terms of team news, it appears that both Bakayo Saka and Harry Maguire will start for England this afternoon, with Phil Foden appearing the highest-profile absentee from the starting XI.

“We have been flexible because we have felt in certain matches that has been important – Germany in the first knockout game [of Euro 2020] would have been an example of that,” said Southgate, when asked about his strategy behind selection.

In 2018, England’s last World Cup campaign started with a 1-1 draw against Tunisia. Southgate will want better this time around.