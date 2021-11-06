Updates from Kentucky vs. Tennessee college football

The 18th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats welcome the Tennessee Volunteers to Kroger Field for an SEC college football rivalry on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The SEC Network has the telecast. Check here for score updates, statistics and a dedicated Twitter feed.

Pre-game information

Date: Nov. 6, 2021.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. EDT

TV: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on ESPN2.

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel.

Records: Kentucky 6-2; Tennessee 4-4.

SEC records: Kentucky 4-2; Tennessee 2-3.

Team websites: Kentucky football; Tennessee football

Last game: Kentucky lost 31-17 to Mississippi State in Starkville on Oct. 30. Tennessee was off last week. The Vols last played on Oct. 23, when they lost 52-24 at Alabama.

Coaches: Kentucky-Mark Stoops (55-52); Tennessee-Josh Heupel (32-12 overall; 4-4 at Tennessee)

Series: Tennessee leads 81-26-9.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 34-7 in Knoxville on Oct. 17, 2020.

