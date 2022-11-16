England find home comforts await them in Qatar hotel

A general view as England train at a hotel in Doha, Qatar on November 16, 2022 - Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

05:20 PM

News

England squad have personalised rooms and motivational messages in hotel

By Mike McGrath in Doha

England players were greeted with home comforts and pictures of loved ones - including pets - in their Doha hotel on their arrival in Qatar for the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate has moved away from squads staying in soulless hotel rooms during his six years as manager and at the Souq Al Wakra he has made sure his 26 players know their families are behind them during their stay in Qatar.

Players had pictures of their nearest and dearest on their bedside tables and around the rooms, with motivational messages posted on the mirrors of their five-star accommodation situated south of Doha.

Having their personalised room has gone down well with players, with some describing it as a home away from home as much as possible while separated from wives and children for the mid-season tournament that could see them in Qatar for more than a month, should they reach the latter stages.

Players were also given a box for their shirt when they were given their squad number by the Prince of Wales, with a handwritten note from Southgate telling them to make history.

Southgate made sure rooms were decorated when England reached the semi-finals four years ago in Russia when they stayed in the ForRestMix outside St Petersburg.

Harry Maguire has previously spoken about how players felt about the gesture in 2018 when he had a picture of going to the European Championships with his friends as an England supporter. The Manchester United captain said it was appreciated that the backroom staff wanted to make it homely during a long tournament.

While games rooms have been a feature of tournaments away with England, this time at Souq Al Wakra they have a huge television next to their swimming pool which would be a place to watch World Cup matches when they are not training at the nearby Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

Palm trees and cabanas surround the pool for players to relax during their downtime. They are only a six-minute coach journey from their training pitch, just over a mile in distance, where Southgate’s players had a light session today (Wednesday) in the late afternoon after a morning yoga session at their hotel.

Story continues

Ahead of the Iran opener at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday, they will be training in the mornings in the sessions leading up to the game to avoid the hottest part of the day in Doha. The traditional darts match between the player on press-conference duty and a reporter continued at the adjacent media centre, with James Maddison defeating Sky Sports News’ Rob Dorsett.

Southgate and Football Association officials will monitor Covid transmission rates in Doha next week before deciding whether players will be allowed to spend time with their families near their team base next week.

Southgate has been wary of committing to players seeing their wives and girlfriends in Qatar but is determined they will have some face-to-face time rather than being locked away for a month. The risk of an outbreak ruling players out will be weighed up against Southgate’s feeling that seeing family is part of helping his players remain relaxed during the tournament.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell had to isolate during the European Championships when they came in close contact with then-Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour, with the pair “pinged” after meeting the Scotland midfielder.

Speaking about the hotel room decorations, James Maddison said:

The team we have here at the FA and England are second to none. The set-up we've got at the hotel, it's been absolutely brilliant. It is all down to the finer things, like the little touches. I checked into my room and there are little framed pictures of my little boy and my family. It is just little things like that. Everybody is in good spirits, and we can't wait to get going.

05:12 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Portugal training session

Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered a World Cup scare due to illness.

The Portuguese captain, 37, will miss his team's training session tonight after coming down with a stomach bug.

Portugal are playing a friendly against Nigeria tomorrow in preparation for the World Cup, which starts on 20 November. It is uncertain whether Ronaldo will recover in time for the warm-up match.

The Manchester United star has made headlines this week due to his explosive interview with Piers Morgan which airs today.

Portugal will kick off their campaign in group H as they take on Ghana on 24 November. They will also face Uruguay and South Korea.

You can find more details on fixtures, kick-off times and injury news here.

04:40 PM

The Prince of Wales responds to criticism from actor Michael Sheen over support for England

The Prince of Wales has hit back at Michael Sheen after the Welsh actor criticised him for handing out shirts to England's World Cup squad despite his title.

In a video shared online by the FA, the Prince told the England World Cup squad: "We're all rooting for you."

Sheen described Prince William's visit to the team's training centre on Monday – where he presented their playing shirts – as 'entirely inappropriate'.

He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable - but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here? #PrinceofWales https://t.co/Hoanq9snXt — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) November 15, 2022

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Cardiff today, Prince William explained he will be supporting both England and Wales.

He said: "I support England more in the football, but Wales in the rugby. When I was growing up Wales didn't get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through the process.

"An England v Wales World Cup final would be the best.

"Getting to the World Cup is a big deal and I'll be supporting Wales through the process."

03:56 PM

James Maddison: 'I never thought the door was closed'

I never thought it [my England chances] had gone. There were obviously teams where you feel like you're playing well and not getting selected and that happened a couple of times. But it is about having the right mindset I think and staying hungry to achieve and not thinking it is a closed door. We have see with Gareth [Southgate] especially that he's brought players back in if they are in good form and thankfully that was me for this tournament. I managed to force my way back into the squad, which I was very happy about. I don't think at any point I thought it was a closed door and the opportunity had gone. It was just about staying hungry and almost using the rejection as not being called as motivation.

03:53 PM

James Maddison on telling his parents he had made the squad

My dad actually cried and my dads not a crier. I don't think I've seen him cry for years! They were happy tears of course because your family and your parents are on this journey with you. The disappointment in previous years of not being selected is spread across the family because your family want what's best for you. But on the opposite end the happiness comes too. On the day of the announcement, after training I actually wanted to see them, so I went home back to Coventry and had dinner with my mum, my dad, my little boy and my partner. I wanted to see them because that was a moment I'll cherish forever. The actual phone call was a bit of a blur, I couldn't tell you what Gareth said as it was a heart in mouth moment. But I wanted to give my mum a big hug because it was a special day for all of us and one I'll definitely never forget.

03:48 PM

Supporters can escape unbearable heat at £960-a-day fan village

By Sam Wallace

Fifa is selling hospitality packages to attend its “fan festival” in Qatar – and stay out of the blazing sunshine – for as much as £960 per day, while ordinary supporters in the festival will have to endure the tiny Gulf nation’s soaring temperatures.

The new initiative has been launched for the first time for this World Cup, and offers those willing to pay the price the use of a private dining and drinking area away from the sweltering heat – as well as a view of those who are enduring it. For most of the 40,000 fans Fifa expect to attend the repurposed car park in Doha every day, there is precious little respite from the sun.

The most expensive “fan festival” hospitality package currently on offer by Fifa is the £960 “legacy lounge plus” deal which includes gourmet food, alcoholic drinks and “panoramic views” of the festival itself. Ordinary supporters are expected to flock to the Fifa fan festivals as one of the few places they will be able to buy alcohol in Qatar.

That premium package which is only valid for one day, also includes a ticket to watch a match in person at a stadium. There are cheaper deals, starting at £378 per person, that are simply hospitality packages to watch games in the fan festivals. These offer the use of private sports bars built at the festival and not accessible to non-paying fans.

To read Sam's full report on fan zones in Qatar, you can find it here.

03:38 PM

James Maddison on his England call-up and missing Gareth Southgate's phone call

I was actually having a chat with Brendan [Rodgers] in his office, he asked me if I'd had the call and I said no nothing yet. I went downstairs into the dressing room and I'd missed a call off Gareth Southgate. So the heart starts beating. I'd had his number saved still. I went up and called him back and he gave me the good news, which was all a bit of a blur. After the call had ended it was a head on the wall moment, I took a big deep breath and then I called my parents.

03:34 PM

James Maddison speaks to the press for the first time

On his injury woes:

The injury is OK. We had a scan the day before we met up and it was a positive scan. I had a little problem in the lead up to the West Ham game. I wanted to play, I didn't want to not play because of the World Cup, that's not the sort of person I am. I wanted to show the focus was still there. I managed to score early and carry on for a little bit after that but there was soreness and it was getting a little bit worse as the game was going on because I didn't want it to get worse and we could get someone on who can run at full sprint. The scan was a good scan and no major problem. i'll have to do a little bit of work with the physios here to get up to full speed. It shouldn't affect me playing in the first game. I might just have to do some separate work with the physios, but I'm hopeful I'll be fine.

03:11 PM

Qatar 'cancels Iranian journalists' visas' to cover World Cup

By Tom Morgan

Iranian journalists say their visas to cover the World Cup have been revoked due to an apparent deal between Qatar and censors in their home country.

A crew from London-based Iran International TV claim their trips were blocked after pressure from Tehran amid a nationwide throttling of the internet.

Iran, whose team faces England in the group stages, is in a state of political turmoil. Ali Daei, the country's most famous former player, had declared this week he will not travel to Qatar as an act of solidarity with those participating in anti-government protests.

Anger erupted across Iran after the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, said last week that “in view of the fast-approaching World Cup in Qatar, [I have] delegated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Qatari Officials, to prepare the grounds for predicting and avoiding any possible problems happening during this important sports tournament”.

Iran International TV bosses say they believe discussions between Qatar and Iran are directly linked with their visas being rescinded. The Supreme Committee has been contacted by Telegraph Sport for comment.

"The seven journalists, from the independent London-based Iran International TV, had visas approved prior to the unrest in Iran," Iran International said. "Three were accredited by Fifa to attend events. None can now travel or cover the World Cup."

The 24/7 news channel added that "it is extremely disappointing that Qatar has blocked our journalists". "Despite having Fifa accreditation, the Qatar government has simply rescinded our journalists' visas because of pressure from the Iranian Government," a spokesperson continued. "It is unsurprising that yet again Iran's press censorship has crept beyond its borders. It is even more disappointing when other states willingly support it. The World Cup is meant to be above politics, it would appear not."

Iran International and BBC Persian are also said to have recently been "subjected to significant and escalating pressure and harassment from the Iranian Government in the UK".

Iran are England’s first opponent at the Qatar World Cup in group B on Monday. In response to questions about the oppression of women in Iran from English journalists this week, the Iran manager Carlos Queiroz cited British immigration laws.

When Queiroz was asked at the end of his press conference about working for a nation that oppresses women he responded to the questioner directly. “How much you pay me to answer that question? How much you pay me? Talk to your boss and give me your answer. Don’t put in my mouth words that I don’t say. I’m asking how much money to answer.”

He made a final comment – in reference to Britain – as he left the room: “Think about what happened in your country with immigration”.

01:54 PM

Lengthy team talk to spur England into action

All 26 members of England’s World Cup squad trained in Qatar for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.

Manager Gareth Southgate led the way as his side took to the field at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex, close to the team’s hotel base for the finals.

Kyle Walker was the most surprising inclusion, the Manchester City full-back having just recovered from groin surgery as assistant manager Steve Holland gave a lengthy team-talk at the start of the session.

James Maddison, who will address the media later in the day, was also present after limping off early on in Leicester’s weekend win over West Ham.

01:54 PM

Team talk for England

The squad huddle for their first Al Wakra Sports Club - Carl Recine/Reuters

All smiles for Harry Kane in the warm up jog - Carl Recine/Reuters

Jack Grealish practices his finish - Carl Recine/Reuters

01:45 PM

Latest pictures just in: England's first training session in Qatar

England's Jordan Henderson shares a joke with manager Gareth Southgate and Conor Coady during a training session at the Al Wakrah Sports Club - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

England's Kalvin Phillips during training - Carl Recine/Reuters

England's Jordan Henderson hydrates in the heat - Carl Recine/Reuters

01:39 PM

England's first training session - latest on the ground in Qatar

Here's the latest from Qatar as we bring you live updates of the England squad's first training session in the country, since they landed on Tuesday.

The Telegraph's Jason Burt reports from the training ground:

All 26 England players are out training today at the Al Wakra Sports Club for their first session since arriving in Qatar. The temperature is a little cooler than in central Doha - there is even a slight breeze as they hear from manager Gareth Southgate out on the pitch before they go through their warm-up.

01:24 PM

Watch: Qatari security threaten to smash journalists camera while live on air

01:23 PM

ICYMI: Another tournament which may be closer to home

In slightly different news, fourteen venues have been shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid team to host matches at Euro 2028.

Nine English stadiums are on the list, which has been submitted in a preliminary bid dossier to tournament organisers UEFA, while there are two in the Republic of Ireland and one each in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The inclusion of Casement Park, a Gaelic sports venue which is in the process of being redeveloped, means Belfast is set to host matches should it remain when the final list of 10 stadia is submitted to UEFA in April.

Read more: Milton Keynes misses out because it's too small

01:12 PM

Why England's training schedule is changing

'This is where they are going to do the hard work'



🎥 @JBurtTelegraph and @McGrathMike discuss the strategic change in England's training schedule.#TelegraphFootball #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/cedhok8181 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 16, 2022

12:52 PM

Exclusive Neymar interview: ‘I joke with Messi about beating him in the World Cup final’

With just days to go until the World Cup begins there is an increasing expectation that much of what happens will revolve around how Brazil, led by their flamboyant ringmaster, their number 10, perform.

That shirt is the most iconic in football, and those who wear it carry the weight of the sport’s most successful and eager nation on their shoulders. For the third successive World Cup, that burden falls on Neymar da Silva Santos – more commonly known as Neymar Jnr.

The Paris St-Germain superstar will be 31 in February and this could well be his last chance. The expectation, as in 2014 and 2018, is huge, indeed almost overwhelming. It feels now or never for Neymar, with Brazil’s coach Tite not shying away from what he expects and what represents success.

Brazil are in it to win it and after qualifying last June, he boldly declared: “We reached the World Cup – now it’s time to be champions.” To do that they need Neymar to be at his best as he has been this season.

Read Jason Burt's full Neymar interview here.

12:37 PM

The fans aren't fake, furious Qatar officials insist

Qatari organisers have angrily slapped down speculation that the throngs of people in fan parades greeting team buses in Doha are fake.

"Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are 'real' fans," Qatari tournament organisers said in a statement. "We thoroughly reject these assertions, which are both disappointing and unsurprising."

The rebuttal on Wednesday by Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy defended soccer fans living in the country "many of whom share emotional connections with multiple nations."

Many fans who have gathered wearing team colors are originally from India and among the large majority of overseas workers in Qatar's tiny 2.9 million population.

Fans traveling from overseas typically do not arrive at a World Cup until closer to their teams' first game and the tournament starts on Sunday.

One video clip posted from outside the England team hotel Tuesday showed fans chanting the line "It's coming home" from the "Three Lions" fan anthem sung since 1996.

Suggestions that Qatar was hiring people to be fans followed reports this month that tournament organisers were paying all expenses for about 1,600 fans drawn from the 31 visiting teams to travel and sing in the opening ceremony on Sunday before the home team plays Ecuador.

The invited fans must stay for at least two weeks and are encouraged to post positive social media content about Qatar and the tournament, while reporting accounts which post abusive comments online.

"In different places around the world, fans have different traditions, different ways to celebrate, and while that may contrast with what people are used to in Europe or South America, it doesn't mean the passion for football is any less authentic," organisers added.

12:07 PM

In pictures: England squad stretching session at team hotel

Just in ahead of the team training session this afternoon...

Ben White at the team hotel in Doha, Qatar - Eddie Keogh - The FA

Ben White and Jude Bellingham of England train at a hotel in Doha, Qatar on November 16, 2022. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images) - Eddie Keogh - The FA

Trent Alexander-Arnold in the hotel stretching session - Eddie Keogh - The FA

Preparations are well underway at the England team hotel for the first group game - Eddie Keogh - The FA

11:44 AM

Watch: Jamie Carragher's prediction of the World Cup winner

11:29 AM

England’s greatest World Cup squad by shirt number

For the first time in the history of the World Cup, squads feature 26 players in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but historically which England players have excelled while wearing which numbered shirts?

Interestingly, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham miss out.

Click here for Jim White's fascinating round-up through the years.

Bobby Moore (left to right), Gordon Banks, Roger Hunt and Martin Peters celebrate after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup in 1966 - John Varley/Rex Features

11:10 AM

Van Gaal: Our pitch prowess might sway the boycotters

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has said he hopes his side will play so well that protesting Dutch fans will be forced to drop their World Cup boycott.

Van Gaal repeated his assertion that Qatar should not be hosting the World Cup, but said it was because it was too small for the 32-team tournament and that hosting should be restricted to major football-playing countries.

But he also said the anticipated 3,000 Dutch fans who will travel to the tournament would be important for his team.

"It is fantastic that they will be here," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

On supporters boycotting the Qatar World Cup over human rights concerns, Van Gaal added: "They are right to do that, but I hope we play so well that at the end of the tournament when we play the final, they'll be watching on TV how good we are."

A survey of 28,000 respondents in the Netherlands, conducted by EenVandaag and published on Tuesday, said only 14 per cent were interested in watching after a series of human rights abuses.

"We have to play the World Cup in the most experienced football countries," Van Gaal added.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal during the press conference - John Sibley/Reuters

10:46 AM

Inside the FIFA fan zone: £12 pints and prime spot for Bellingham

The Telegraph's Sam Wallace tweets...

Buying the official FIFA beer at an official FIFA fan festival in the official FIFA fan queuing system. Four pints per person, per serving at £12 each pint. Getting even a bit tipsy could be a logistical and financial challenge pic.twitter.com/BtTWVnOcsS — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) November 16, 2022

10:21 AM

Qatari officials sorry for clash with Danish camera crew

Organisers of the Qatar World Cup have apologised to a Danish camera crew after security staff mistakenly interrupted a live broadcast.

A crew from Danish network TV2 were in the middle of a piece to camera on Tuesday evening when a group ordered them to stop filming.

However, a statement from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the local organisers of the tournament, accepted the crew did have the correct permits to film and that an apology was issued.

“Tournament organisers are aware of an incident where a Danish broadcast crew were mistakenly interrupted during a live broadcast in one of Qatar’s tourist destinations,” the statement read.

“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity.

“Tournament organisers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament.”

We now got an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Commitee.

This is what happened when we were broadcasting live for @tv2nyhederne from a roundabout today in Doha. But will it happen to other media as well? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/NSJj50kLql — Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 15, 2022

09:54 AM

Australia fly in Tilio with Boyle in doubt

Australia have flown Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio to Qatar as injury cover at the World Cup with Martin Boyle a doubt for the France opener with a knee problem.

Scotland-based Boyle is one of Graham Arnold's first-choice forwards but did not train with the squad on Tuesday, since hurting his knee in a Scottish league match.

"I think he’ll be alright, it’s just precautionary," his Socceroos team mate Cameron Devlin said.

"Obviously, we don’t want to take risks. We’ve got the first game in a week ... but if he wasn’t to play it’d be a massive loss."

Tilio, 21, has been capped five times for Australia and made a mark at the Tokyo Olympics where his long-range strike helped secure a 2-0 upset of Argentina.

09:38 AM

Oliver Brown: The virtue-signalling is in full swing – and fans are switching off

I hate to break it to Denmark, proudly toting their all-black third strip to reflect the bleakness of migrant worker deaths, or to Australia, whose players have put out a video lamenting the inability of Qatar’s LGBT community to “love the person they choose”, but such gestures are too late. About a decade too late, in fact. Once, a collective highlighting of grievances might have had the power to force Fifa into a change of heart. Now, it just looks as if these nations are scrambling to outdo each other for hand-wringing and opportunism.

Read Oliver's full column right here.

09:24 AM

Trippier: England should not be afraid to say we can win

Kieran Trippier has insisted he and his England team-mates should not be afraid to say they have travelled to Qatar to win the World Cup.

England manager Gareth Southgate and his 26-man squad flew to Qatar on Tuesday ahead of their first game of the tournament against Iran next Monday.

Unlike in Russia in 2018, when Southgate’s team outperformed expectations, England arrived in Qatar under pressure to better their semi-final and final appearances at the last World Cup and European Championships.

But Trippier has no problem with expectations being high and said: “We shouldn’t be afraid of going into the tournament saying we can win it. We set high standards by getting to a semi-final and a final of a Euros. Obviously, we want to go one step further to actually win a tournament."

Matt Law has more here

Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane disembark during the arrival of Team England in Qatar - Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

09:01 AM

Netherlands squad: Depay fit but not secure

Netherlands striker Memphis Depay has declared himself fit, alleviating concerns that he might miss the tournament in Qatar, although he is not certain to start their first game on Monday.

Depay trained with the team, who put in a session on Tuesday just hours after arriving in Qatar for the tournament, having struggled with a hamstring injury for two months.

"Training has gone very well. I could do everything I do in a match, only then of course you go full for 90 minutes, over longer distances," he told reporters.

Depay must now wait to see whether Louis van Gaal risks starting him against Senegal in their opening Group A match.

Noa Lang and Memphis Depay of Netherlands interact on from the airport bus upon arrival ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Hamad International Airport Special Events Terminal on November 15, 2022 in Doha, Qatar - Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

08:57 AM

No looking back for Wales' Daniel James

By Sam Dean

Daniel James is convinced he made the right decision in joining Fulham on deadline day as he goes into the World Cup on the back of scoring his first goal for the club this weekend.

The Wales winger struck against Manchester United, his former team, and is in good condition ahead of his country’s opening match against the United States next week.

James moved from Leeds United to Fulham on loan in September, on the final day of the transfer window, and has not looked back since.

“I wanted to play games and be fit coming into the World Cup,” he said. “It was always on my mind. I was there for a season [at Leeds] and really enjoyed it. I loved the place and my family loved it there.

“It was tough, it was deadline day and it was last minute. I was thinking about the World Cup and maybe I was going to get more game time. That was always on my mind. I've never thought since that I made the wrong decision.”

Wales' Daniel James is confident in the timing - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

James will be thinking of his father, Kevan, who passed away in 2019, when he represents his country in Qatar. The 25-year-old was born in Kingston upon Hull and might never have played for Wales without his father’s intervention during his early footballing years.

“I wouldn't be in this position today without him,” said James. “He took me to a north Wales camp when I was 12 years old. He emailed the person there to say I was eligible to play for Wales.

“If he didn't then I wouldn't be here today. I got picked up at Swansea when I was 15, playing for Wales against Poland. I wouldn't have played that game and may not have been at Swansea and end up going to a World Cup. Whenever I pull that Wales shirt on, I always think of him.”

08:48 AM

France squad: Kolo Muani in, Nkunku out

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani will replace RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku in France's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, the French federation (FFF) has confirmed.

Nkunku was ruled out of the tournament after leaving Tuesday's training session early with a left knee injury. A video circulating on social media showed Nkunku clash with team-mate Eduardo Camavinga.

Kolo Muani, 23, has made 23 appearances for Frankfurt in all competitions this season, scoring eight goals and recording 11 assists.

He made his first two senior appearances for France in September's Nations League games against Austria and Denmark.

08:27 AM

England to train in Qatar for first time

England's squad touched down in Qatar on Tuesday, and will train for the first time today as their World Cup preparations begin in earnest.

Gareth Southgate will also be speaking at his first tournament press conference after open training which begins at 1.30pm.

The England manager has made a slight tweak to England's training schedule to make sure his players are not drained by the desert heat. Aside from today's light session in the afternoon, training before Monday's opening game against Iran will be in the mornings.

Matt Law reports that Harry Maguire is in contention to start that match after he was handed the No 6 jersey when the squad numbers were presented to the team by Prince William.

England were welcomed in Doha by expat Indian fans from the southern region of Kerala, who dismissed suggestions they were 'fake fans'.

After a poor run of form in the summer, expectations of England are perhaps not at their usual pre-tournament heights, but Kieran Trippier says they should be confident enough to make winning the World Cup their stated aim. Southgate's team reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2018 before losing the 2020 European Championship finals on penalties to Italy.

Trippier said: “We shouldn’t be afraid of going into the tournament saying we can win it. We set high standards by getting to a semi-final and a final of a Euros. Obviously, we want to go one step further to actually win a tournament.

“We all feel confident as a group, we’ve got a fantastic 26-man squad – unbelievable talent in there, a mixture of experience and youth. We shouldn’t be going into a tournament saying we should be scared of saying we want to win it. That shouldn’t be the case, we should go there with that winning mindset and don’t be afraid to say it.”

Stay with us for further World Cup updates throughout the day.