Updates from Charlottesville: NC State Wolfpack football opens ACC play at Virginia

N.C. State (2-1) traveled to Virginia (0-3) on Friday night for its ACC opener. It was the first matchup between the two teams since 2020, when the Wolfpack defeated the Cavaliers, 38-21.

Here are live updates from the game:

Center McMahon out, Ashford returns

Graduate student Dylan McMahon did not suit up for the game and wore a brace on his right leg during the team’s pregame warmups. McMahon sustained an injury in the Wolfpack’s first series against VMI. The graduate student was listed on the depth chart, and N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said on Thursday that McMahon was day-to-day.

Safety Rakeim Ashford, however, warmed up with the team. Ashford has not played since the season opener at UConn. Ashford was taken off the field and to the hospital after a kickoff return.