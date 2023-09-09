Updates from Chapel Hill: UNC hosts Appalachian State in 2023 home opener

After a deluge of rain in the Triangle on Saturday morning and early afternoon. North Carolina took the field with dry conditions and a pleasant temperature later in the day at Kenan Stadium.

It’s UNC’s home opener at Kenan. And while N.C. State’s game with Notre Dame in Raleigh stole most of the attention — and the heaviest of the thunderstorms — the No. 17 Tar Heels are facing Appalachian State in an early-season game many at UNC likely had circled on the schedule.

The Mountaineers scored 61 points on the Heels last season.. The Heels won 63-61, but the UNC defense, torched in the game in Boone, waited a year to make amends whole, making some additions through the transfer portal.

Game time is set for 5:15 p.m. Check here for live updates during the game.

No Tez

UNC learned Thursday that the NCAA had ruled wide receiver Tez Walker ineligible to play this season. The NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief determined Walker was a two-time transfer who did not qualify for a waiver and would have to sit out this season.

UNC coach Mack Brown said early in the week that Walker could take a legal route if denied by the NCAA. Raleigh attorney Robert “Bob” Orr said Saturday Walker should consider a lawsuit or that UNC could decide to play him and defy the NCAA.

Walker again did not dress for the game.