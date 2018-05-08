Updates from the Armchair: This week on iRacing

Editor’s Note: The NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series is back in action on May 8 at Kansas Speedway.

Josh Bilicki: noted road racer, Xfinity Series driver with two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts under his belt, and iRacing driving coach, apparently.

Spencer Boyd logged some laps at the virtual Dover International Speedway before competing in the Xfinity Series race at the real Dover last weekend, too.

Check out Austin Dillon using iRacing to talk through a lap around the Monster Mile.

Long corners, treacherous banks, and tight exits are just a few of the challenges at the @MonsterMile. 👀 See how @AustinDillon3 prepares for Dover International Speedway in our latest @iRacing video. 🎥#ItTakesDrive | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/QLgUSgsBII — RCR (@RCRracing) May 4, 2018

And why is the iRacing van visiting Travis Pastrana‘s house?

NASCAR PEAK ANTIFREEZE iRACING SERIES UPDATE

The best iRacers in the world face off Tuesday night for Race 6 of the NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series season at Kansas Speedway.

Last race, at Richmond Raceway, three-time series champion Ray Alfalla put an end to Ryan Luza‘s hopes of three consecutive wins, making a late pass for his first victory of 2018.

Alfalla currently leads the series standings by six points over Luza and 27 points over rookie Keegan Leahy.

RELATED: Who is atop the Race 6 Power Rankings?

The series hasn’t visited Kansas Speedway since 2013, when Nick Ottinger claimed the checkers. Ottinger currently sits seventh in series points after winning the season opener at Daytona. He hasn’t cracked the top 10 otherwise.

iRACING PAINT SCHEMES OF THE WEEK

Ryan Williams painted Noah Gragson’s super-sharp Xfinity Series Switch Toyota Camry — not only for iRacing, but for Gragson’s actual car, too. It‘s Williams’ first paint scheme to hit the track in real life.

Eric Le painted the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Chevrolet Kasey Kahne raced at Dover — but re-imagined as an Xfinity Series car.

If you’re feeling nostalgic (or hungry), Ken Huff creatively reconfigured Ken Schrader’s 1987 Red Baron race car onto an iRacing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series truck.

DON‘T TRY THIS AT HOME

Check out this camera work and video editing by Reddit user /u/dankfisch to capture an intense moment in the Xfinity Series-style cars at Dover.



Watch the lead car barely use the outside wall as an assist after wheeling the car through the corner. The competition on iRacing is no joke!



