Updates from the Armchair: Majeski's Road Trip Pit Stop, More Prize Money, and a Holiday Helmet
Setup Time, Majeski
The holiday season usually means plenty of time driving to visit friends and family, but this is likely a first: Ty Majeski pulled over on the highway and fired up his laptop to send an iRacing teammate some setup notes.
It‘s a questionable way to trim time off the GPS calculation, but maybe his teammates picked up a few tenths with Majeski‘s setup under the virtual hood.
It‘s funny that I have to beg @TyMajeski to stop for me to use the restroom on road trips (he likes to beat the estimated time on the GPS). But he pulls over to send an @iRacing setup to his buddies like it ain‘t no thang pic.twitter.com/3v0qhzLmLR
— Ali Vander Loop (@AliVanderLoop) December 13, 2018
Priorities, Spencer!
Xfinity Series driver Spencer Boyd spent Christmas Eve turning laps in an interesting combination on iRacing — Watkins Glen International in Gander Outdoors Truck Series-style trucks.
@WGI in a truck!!! @iRacing style! pic.twitter.com/tiXBJpoU1X
— Spencer Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) December 25, 2018
Do a little @iRacing at @iowaspeedway!! Jump on!! pic.twitter.com/6nRtm4MTry
— Spencer Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) December 18, 2018
When did he have time to do his holiday shopping?
Like a Rock
Newly minted Gander Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year Myatt Snider threw it back by running some practice races at Rockingham Speedway.
Attention Twitter:
I'll be running tour type mods at rockingham on @iRacing at 9pm
Come and join because this is a blast
— Myatt Snider (@MyattSnider) December 23, 2018
Those modified cars are wider than they appear.
It went about as well as you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/PMfuzwEhj2
— Myatt Snider (@MyattSnider) December 23, 2018
Gettin‘ Chili With It
iRacing recently released the Chili Bowl race track, site of one of the year‘s most prestigious dirt races.
Chili Bowl on @iRacing is gonna be a steep learning curve for a lot people… pic.twitter.com/ahxqogjPyw
— Kevin Swindell (@KevinSwindell) December 19, 2018
NASCAR drivers spent some of their offseason time turning some laps in a different discipline of racing from their day jobs.
.@cbnationals is coming to @iRacing tomorrow!! Just in time to get some practice laps in! https://t.co/2wMkFdbu8n
— Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) December 18, 2018
Can‘t wait to turn some laps at the Chili Bowl! Props to @iRacing for always innovating 👍 https://t.co/ClqTJDQmlw
— Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) December 18, 2018
Loving this @iRacing #ChiliBowl track! pic.twitter.com/DLZpJITvlv
— Jesse Iwuji (@Jesse_Iwuji) December 19, 2018
Just remain on the lookout for Noah Gragson — er, Riley Herbst. (Sure, Noah. Sure.)
The PEAK Gets Higher
While it‘s already quite prestigious to win the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series, the stakes just got a little — well, a lot — higher. In 2019, the series‘ 10th season, the top 40 drivers in iRacing‘s premier oval series will now compete for $100,000 in prize money. That‘s a lot of dough.
The stakes just got higher. 💰
NASCAR, @iRacing announce $100,000 prize pool for eNASCAR PEAK iRacing Series: https://t.co/uRxS17FOkh pic.twitter.com/sN4src7XRN
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 17, 2018
iRacing Paint Schemes of the Week
The iRacing community wastes little time in recreating real-life cars. Ben Horton painted a virtual version of Daniel Hemric‘s recently-announced No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 — complete with rookie stripes.
And, in the spirit of the holidays, George Simmons designed a helmet that looks like it was designed with gift wrap and shiny gold ribbon.
Video of the Week
Check out a replay of YouTube user Maratio expertly splitting the middle to win an iRacing Truck Series race at Talladega — not to mention a four-wide finish for second place.