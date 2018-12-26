Updates from the Armchair: Majeski's Road Trip Pit Stop, More Prize Money, and a Holiday Helmet

Steve Luvender
NASCAR.com

Setup Time, Majeski

The holiday season usually means plenty of time driving to visit friends and family, but this is likely a first: Ty Majeski pulled over on the highway and fired up his laptop to send an iRacing teammate some setup notes.

It‘s a questionable way to trim time off the GPS calculation, but maybe his teammates picked up a few tenths with Majeski‘s setup under the virtual hood.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Priorities, Spencer!

Xfinity Series driver Spencer Boyd spent Christmas Eve turning laps in an interesting combination on iRacing — Watkins Glen International in Gander Outdoors Truck Series-style trucks.

When did he have time to do his holiday shopping?

Like a Rock

Newly minted Gander Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year Myatt Snider threw it back by running some practice races at Rockingham Speedway.

Those modified cars are wider than they appear.

Gettin‘ Chili With It

iRacing recently released the Chili Bowl race track, site of one of the year‘s most prestigious dirt races.

NASCAR drivers spent some of their offseason time turning some laps in a different discipline of racing from their day jobs.

Just remain on the lookout for Noah Gragson — er, Riley Herbst. (Sure, Noah. Sure.)

The PEAK Gets Higher

While it‘s already quite prestigious to win the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series, the stakes just got a little — well, a lot — higher. In 2019, the series‘ 10th season, the top 40 drivers in iRacing‘s premier oval series will now compete for $100,000 in prize money. That‘s a lot of dough.

iRacing Paint Schemes of the Week

The iRacing community wastes little time in recreating real-life cars. Ben Horton painted a virtual version of Daniel Hemric‘s recently-announced No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 — complete with rookie stripes.

2
2

And, in the spirit of the holidays, George Simmons designed a helmet that looks like it was designed with gift wrap and shiny gold ribbon.

1
1

Video of the Week

Check out a replay of YouTube user Maratio expertly splitting the middle to win an iRacing Truck Series race at Talladega — not to mention a four-wide finish for second place.

What to Read Next