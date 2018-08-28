Updates from the Armchair: iRacing playoffs start this week - plus paint schemes, 1998 Daytona 500 simulation

What did last weekend‘s NASCAR winners have in common?

Congratulations to fellow iRacers @J_Allgaier and @Justin_Haley_ on their wins this weekend! 🏁 — iRacing.com (@iRacing) August 27, 2018

Yep, both Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley are active iRacers. Allgaier won Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America, while Haley claimed the checkered flag in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park after some final-lap insanity.

Nice work, road-course-winning, sim-racing Justins.

Really, though — iRacing helped, according to Haley, who “turned some serious sim laps” before heading north of the border last weekend.

Thank you! Can‘t lie, I turned some serious sim laps before heading up to race! https://t.co/hfUs6T5aqh — Justin Haley (@Justin_Haley_) August 27, 2018





Now, NASCAR drivers look ahead to Darlington Raceway, where racers like Christopher Bell plan to turn some virtual laps in hopes of avoiding a “Darlington Stripe” on their real race cars.

Heading into @TooToughToTame this week means plenty of @iRacing time preparing for a track I‘ve never been to! Thankful for such an accurate simulation! — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) August 27, 2018

NASCAR PEAK ANTIFREEZE iRACING SERIES UPDATE

Starting Tuesday at Darlington Raceway, eight drivers from the NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series will compete for a $10,000 prize, a NASCAR trophy and a NASCAR championship ring throughout the five-race series playoffs.

With four victories, including last week in his home track at Texas Motor Speedway, defending series champion Ryan Luza earned the top playoff seed over his rookie Phenom Racing Team teammate Keegan Leahy.

Ray Alfalla, defending Darlington winner, will race for his fourth series championship. Nick Ottinger, Nick Shelton, Bobby Zalenski, Matt Bussa, and Michael Conti complete the top eight.

The playoffs begin at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at Darlington on iRacing.com/live.

PAINT SCHEMES OF THE WEEK

It‘s throwback week! Keaton Jones re-created Ricky Carmichael’s 2010 Camping World Truck Series ride for iRacing.

iRacing paint scheme No. 4 Monster truck

Painter Scott Pierchorowicz designed a beautiful retro-inspired Bill Elliott ride on a modern-day iRacing Ford Fusion.

Bill Elliott No. 9-inspired iRacing paint scheme

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

If you’ve got a few hours to spare, you need to check out this live iRacing throwback semi-re-creation of the 1998 Daytona 500, complete with era-accurate paint schemes on modern-day Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series-style cars. We won’t spoil the winner.