Updates from the Armchair: Bristol prep, PEAK Series playoffs, and throwback paint schemes

NASCAR drivers spent a lot of time getting comfortable with road racing with iRacing the past few weeks, but even with a short track like Bristol Motor Speedway on the schedule, it hasn‘t kept some drivers off the simulation in preparation.

Xfinity Series driver Josh Bilicki took fans around the half-mile short track for a virtual lap:

.@BMSupdates prep! Yes, this track is really as insane as it looks. Take a virtual @iRacing lap with me around the fastest half mile track in the world! pic.twitter.com/82dULx77Qr — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) August 14, 2018

Unfortunately for Bilicki, his time on iRacing couldn‘t prepare his car for transmission issues that knocked his JP Motorsports Toyota out of Friday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol after 102 laps.

On the other hand, Parker Kligerman‘s time spent on iRacing paid off.

Ended 11th in first practice but I‘m seriously pumped about our speed. Let‘s see what happens in practice 2, still teaching myself to run the bottom better here… Actually using things I practiced on @iRacing — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) August 16, 2018

Kligerman finished in an impressive fourth place Thursday at Bristol in the Camping World Truck Series, showing speed all weekend driving for Henderson Motorsports.

Jeff Gluck featured iRacing driver (and, well, notable Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie) William Byron on his weekly “12 Questions” segment. It‘s hard to avoid the topic of iRacing when Byron’s involved, but he’s the one who brought it up in the interview this time.

NASCAR PEAK ANTIFREEZE iRACING SERIES UPDATE

The NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series makes its playoff grid final Tuesday at Texas Motor Speedway. While we‘ve assembled our predictions for Tuesday‘s race, the top eight drivers in points will compete for the $10,000 prize awarded to the champion after the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23.

By series rules, the lowest-scoring race is dropped from the season‘s first 13 races when calculating the championship field, meaning, heading into Texas, the playoff field consists of:

Ray Alfalla (locked in)

Keegan Leahy (locked in)

Bobby Zalenski

Ryan Luza

Nickolas Shelton

Michael Conti

Nick Ottinger

Matt Bussa

Drivers with a mathematical chance of making the top eight include Christian Challiner, Zack Novak, Jimmy Mullis, Taylor Hurst, and Logan Clampitt.

Allen Boes won last season‘s race at Texas Motor Speedway. Boes, second-place finisher Cody Byus, and third-place Kenny Humpe no longer race the series full-time, meaning we‘ll see a new podium Tuesday.

The regular season finale airs Tuesday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET at iRacing.com/live.

iRACING PAINT SCHEMES OF THE WEEK

Monday, Denny Hamlin unveiled his throwback paint scheme for the Bojangles‘ Southern 500 via NASCAR.com live stream. It didn‘t take long for iRacing painter Brantley Roden to re-create Hamlin‘s paint for the virtual Toyota Camry.

Last week, Elliott Sadler announced his retirement from full-time competition following 2018. Take a trip back in time to 2004 when Sadler drove this special black-and-white M&Ms Ford to victory in a Daytona 500 qualifying race, modernized to a 2018 iRacing Ford Fusion thanks to painter Ben Horton.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

We can hear Dale Jr. shouting “SLIDE JOB!” from here.