Updated TE Rankings: Are Kyle Pitts & Dalton Schultz top 5 fantasy TEs?

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don go through their first draft of offseason tight end rankings, comparing them to last year’s top 5, and find a bunch of potential sleepers along the way. Are Kyle Pitts and Dalton Schultz ready to jump into the top 5? Will Austin Hooper become fantasy relevant again? Is Albert O this year’s breakout candidate?

