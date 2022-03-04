UPDATED: PDS Recognizes K&K Pharmacy in its Annual Showcase of Success Series for Implementing Innovative Strategies During the COVID-19 Pandemic

PDS Recognizes K&K Pharmacy in its Annual Showcase of Success Series for Implementing Innovative Strategies During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The K&K pharmacy team worked tirelessly to help Muleshoe community during COVID-19. K&K took vaccines services to schools, churches, bars, parking lots, and other public venues.

Lake Worth, FL, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) recognized K&K Pharmacy, in Muleshoe, TX, during its annual Super-Conference, Showcase of Success series, for overcoming adversity throughout the pandemic.

In June of 2011, Kristine Isaacson opened the doors to K&K Pharmacy with the goals of meeting individualized patient needs and providing a personalized level of customer service to the Muleshoe community.

COVID-19 brought a drop in patient volume for K&K Pharmacy. Kristine recognized this as an opportunity to move outside the four walls of her business. As vaccines became available, Kristine developed a strategy for a mobile vaccine clinic. K&K took vaccines services to schools, churches, bars, parking lots, and other public venues. Kristine’s efforts did not go unnoticed. She was recognized by the Texas Educational Support Staff Association and asked to bring her mobile unit to its conferences.

“PDS keeps me motivated. My Business Coaches Nina and Jen are a huge source of encouragement for me. Being a member of the PDS Board of Directors is also helpful; I get to see how other people are doing and apply what I learn in my own pharmacy. The most important thing for me is that PDS keeps me out of the pharmacy so I can work on my business.”

To learn more about K&K Pharmacy please visit https://knkpharmacy.com/

K&K Pharmacy | 1411 W. American Blvd, Muleshoe TX, 79347

About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS)

PDS is a coaching-based professional services company devoted exclusively to improving the performance of independent pharmacies. PDS empowers independent pharmacy owners with the solutions and skills they need to make their lives better and their businesses more valuable. For more information about PDS, please visit www.pharmacyowners.com or call (800) 987-7386.

