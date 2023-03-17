Updated Panthers free-agent tracker: Leading rusher D’Onta Foreman to join Bears

D’Onta Foreman won’t be returning to the Carolina Panthers’ backfield.

Foreman and the Chicago Bears reached an agreement on a one-year, $3 million deal on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Foreman’s agreement with the Bears was made roughly 24 hours after the Panthers agreed to terms on a three-year, $25 million deal with former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders on Wednesday.

Foreman, 26, led the Panthers with 914 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season. While he was limited to just 12 carries for 37 yards in the first six weeks of the season, Foreman broke out following the departure of former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a package of four draft picks in October.

Foreman rushed for 877 yards and five touchdowns during the final 11 games of the season. While he had a pair of poor performances against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, Foreman also eclipsed 100 rushing yards in five games during his first season in Carolina.

With Foreman heading to Chicago — along fellow former Panthers playmakers, wide receiver DJ Moore and quarterback PJ Walker — Carolina will move forward with the backfield trio of Sanders, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear. The Panthers could also look to replace Foreman’s ground-and-pound style in the upcoming draft.

Foreman is the first Panthers non-quarterback free agent to sign elsewhere. Walker signed with the Bears on Wednesday, while fellow former starting quarterback Sam Darnold agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

The Bears bringing in Walker and Foreman after trading the first overall pick to the Panthers will likely link the two teams for the foreseeable future. Moore — who was part of the package for the first overall pick — was introduced by the Bears in a press conference on Thursday.

Here is an updated look at the Panthers’ business season two days into the new league year:

Internal free agents

▪ K Eddy Piñeiro

▪ S Sam Franklin (RFA)

▪ S Myles Hartsfield

▪ DT Matthew Ioannidis

▪ DE Henry Anderson

▪ WR Rashard Higgins

▪ S Juston Burris

▪ CB T.J. Carrie

▪ S Sean Chandler

▪ OT Cameron Erving

▪ LB Cory Littleton

▪ WR Andre Roberts

▪ LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

▪ G Michael Jordan

Re-signed

▪ C Bradley Bozeman

▪ LS JJ Jansen

▪ TE Giovanni Ricci

▪ TE Stephen Sullivan

Headed elsewhere

▪ QB Sam Darnold (to 49ers)

▪ QB PJ Walker (to Bears)

▪ RB D’Onta Foreman (to Bears)

Agreed to terms

▪ S Vonn Bell (from Bengals)

▪ DT Shy Tuttle (from Saints)

▪ QB Andy Dalton (from Saints)

▪ TE Hayden Hurst (from Bengals)

▪ RB Miles Sanders (from Eagles)

▪ DT DeShawn Williams (from Broncos)

Released

▪ C Pat Elflein

▪ LB Damien Wilson

Restructured

▪ OT Taylor Moton

▪ G Austin Corbett

▪ S Xavier Woods

▪ P Johnny Hekker

▪ TE Ian Thomas

▪ CB Donte Jackson

Traded

▪ WR DJ Moore (to the Bears)

Extended

▪ LB Shaq Thompson