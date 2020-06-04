Updated NASCAR schedule 2020: Everything to know about Cup Series races as season resumes
Entering the season, we knew the 2020 NASCAR schedule would feature significant changes in terms of which tracks would host races on which dates. Yet nobody could have predicted the amount of change the 2020 NASCAR schedule is actually enduring.
A couple NASCAR Cup Series races remain postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down live sports in March. None are canceled, as NASCAR still hopes to have a complete slate of 36 races in 2020. Four Cup races were completed before the outbreak reached the United States, and NASCAR became the first American sports league to resume its season — albeit without fans in attendance — starting with a previously unscheduled race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17.
For now, though, NASCAR's 2020 schedule beyond Aug. 2 remains unclear.
In its effort to squeeze a 36-race schedule into a condensed time frame before the start of what the organization hopes will be a normal playoff race schedule, NASCAR already has scheduled all of the Cup races that will play out through July. The revised NASCAR schedule started with races in a relatively close proximity to the Charlotte, N.C., area, where the majority of race teams are located. That eliminated most of the travel-related logistics issues associated with running multiple races in one week.
With more schedule changes on the way, below is what we know about NASCAR's plan and the viability of Cup Series races on the schedule moving forward.
NASCAR schedule 2020
NASCAR on June 4 released more of its revised Cup Series schedule. For now, with remaining doubt about how NASCAR can construct its schedule beyond July given differing restrictions on gatherings of people from state to state, the short-term schedule includes races through Aug. 2.
Below is NASCAR's confirmed schedule for the rest of 2020, starting with the Darlington races it ran in its return last month.
Date
Track
TV channel
Start time
Sun., May 17
Darlington
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
Wed., May 20
Darlington
FS1
7:30 p.m. ET
Sun., May 24
Charlotte
FOX
6 p.m. ET
Wed., May 27
Charlotte
FS1
8 p.m. ET
Sun, May 31
Bristol
FS1
3:30 p.m. ET
Sun, June 7
Atlanta
FOX
3 p.m. ET
Wed, June 10
Martinsville
FS1
7 p.m. ET
Sun, June 14
Homestead-Miami
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
Sun, June 21
Talladega
FOX
3 p.m. ET
Sat., June 27
Pocono
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
Sun., June 28
Pocono
FS1
4 p.m. ET
Sun., July 5
Indianapolis
NBC
4 p.m. ET
Sun., July 12
Kentucky
FS1
2:30 p.m. ET
Wed., July 15
All-Star Race (Charlotte)
FS1
7 p.m. ET (open) | 8:30 p.m. ET (race)
Sun., July 19
Texas
NBCSN
3 p.m. ET
Thurs., July 23
Kansas
NBCSN
7:30 p.m. ET
Sun., Aug. 2
New Hampshire
NBCSN
3 p.m. ET
The Darlington race on May 17 ran instead of the the Chicagoland race that was originally scheduled for June 21. The Darlington race on May 20 ran instead of the postponed Richmond race that was originally scheduled for April 19. The Charlotte race on May 27 ran instead of the Sonoma race that was originally scheduled for June 14.
The Pocono doubleheader remains as previously scheduled for the final weekend of June, with the Cup Series racing on back-to-back days. Those races now will be presented on Fox (and FS1) rather than on NBC. Fox's will close its coverage this season with the All-Star race at Charlotte on July 15 before NBC takes over, but NBC will still broadcast the Brickyard 400 on July 5.
Fans in stands will not be permitted at any tracks through the Kentucky race on July 12. Charlotte, Texas and Kansas reportedly are working with health officials about the possibility of fans in the stands for races at those tracks in mid to late July.
The Cup Series races still postponed include events at Dover and Michigan. NASCAR's next challenge will be finding dates for those races while it tries to sort out the rest of the 2020 schedule, but doubleheaders at those tracks in August are possible.
The following are the dates and races on NASCAR's original 2020 schedule that have yet to be addressed.
Aug. 9: Michigan
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBCSN
Radio: MRN
The June race at Michigan was postponed, so NASCAR could look to this date on the schedule for a possible doubleheader. That will depend on the availability of the track given local restrictions.
Aug. 16: Watkins Glen
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBCSN
Radio: MRN
Though the state of New York is still prohibiting nonessential gatherings, Watkins Glen International president Michael Printup is confident his track's date will stick on the NASCAR schedule.
"We're ready," Printup has said. "I always say we're ready, but we're really ready this time because we've had a little diversion here."
Aug. 23: Dover
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBCSN
Radio: MRN
Dover's spring race remains postponed, so there has been speculation that NASCAR might try to squeeze in a doubleheader at the track in August. That's assuming Dover will be allowed to host one race, let alone two.
Aug. 29: Daytona
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Radio: MRN
The state of Florida has no restrictions on gatherings, just a suggestion that people should avoid congregating in places that don't allow for social distancing. Which means Daytona International Speedway should have no trouble hosting the Coke Zero 400.
NASCAR playoff schedule 2020
NASCAR reportedly is hoping to keep its playoff schedule intact with its original dates and tracks. So if NASCAR wants to run a complete, 36-race schedule, it will need to squeeze the currently postponed races into some new slots before September.
Below is the original Cup Series playoff race schedule NASCAR hopes to preserve.
Date
Race
Track
Start time
TV channel
Radio
Sept. 6
Southern 500
Darlington Raceway
6 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
Sept. 12 (Sat.)
Federated Auto Parts 400
Richmond Raceway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
MRN
Sept. 19 (Sat.)
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Bristol Motor Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
Sept. 27
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
7 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
Oct. 4
Alabama 500
Talladega Superspeedway
2 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
Oct. 11
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
NBC
PRN
Oct. 18
Hollywood Casino 400
Kansas Speedway
2:30 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
Oct. 25
Texas 500
Texas Motor Speedway
3 p.m. ET
NBCSN
PRN
Nov. 1
NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway
2 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN
Nov. 8
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Phoenix Raceway
3 p.m. ET
NBC
MRN