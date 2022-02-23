Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - 3Fish brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables recalled due to undeclared milk
Summary
Brand(s): 3Fish
Product: Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables
Companies: Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)
What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products
Audience: General public
Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
3Fish
Sauerkraut Fish
400 g
8 74718 00529 5
All codes that do not
3Fish
Tilapia Soup with
400 g
8 74718 00534 9
All codes that do not
Issue
The food recall warning issued on February 17, 2022 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.
Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd. is recalling 3Fish brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
