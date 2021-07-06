Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Aberdeen and Black Tie brand ChaoZhou style fish balls recalled due to undeclared soy

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3ABwWoU

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on July 2, 2021 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

TFI Foods Ltd is recalling Aberdeen and Black Tie brand ChaoZhou style fish balls from the marketplace because they may contain soy which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to soy should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Aberdeen ChaoZhou Style Fish Ball 500g 0 61391 24277 6 All codes where soy is not declared on the label Black Tie Frozen Raw Fish Ball (ChaoZhou Style Fish Ball) 20 X 500g 0 61391 24235 6 All codes where soy is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to soy, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/06/c8266.html