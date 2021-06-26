Updated Food Recall Warning - Al-Rabih brand Halva / Halawa - Plain / Traditional recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1624669266396/1624669272226

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on June 23, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Phoenicia Group Inc. is recalling Al-Rabih brand Halva / Halawa – Plain / Traditional from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa – Plain /

Traditional 454 g 7 70338 10055 9 Lot #184 34520

Best before 01/DE/22

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

