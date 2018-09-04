Updated FedEx Cup Playoff points standings (through the Dell Technologies Championship)
The tournament inside the tournament at each of the FedEx Cup Playoff events is watching who moves into the next safe FedEx Cup points cutline and who falls out and sees their season come to an end. This was the case again this past week at the Dell Technologies Championship, where beyond Bryson DeChambeau walking off with his second straight playoff win (and locking up the No. 1 ranking in the FedEx Cup points entering not just next week's BMW Championship but the Tour Championship as well), there was the movement around the top 70 line to determine who would advance to play in the BMW at Aronimink and who would see their season come to an end.
How things shook out was interesting as a few marquee players—most notably Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink and Charley Hoffman—all saw their bubbles burst. Below is the listing after play at TPC Boston, which also shows who moved insider the top 30 and has the inside track to play at East Lake later this month with a chance to win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup title.
INSIDE TOP 30 (QUALIFIED FOR BMW and TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Rank (Past Week), Name, Points
1 (1): Bryson DeChambeau, 5,617
2 (2): Dustin Johnson, 3,289
3 (6): Justin Rose, 3,191
4 (4): Tony Finau, 3,169
5 (3): Justin Thomas, 3,084
6 (5): Brooks Koepka, 2,551
7 (7): Bubba Watson, 2,277
8 (16): Cameron Smith, 2,231
9 (10): Phil Mickelson, 1,969
10 (8): Jason Day, 1,935
11 (9): Webb Simpson, 1,848
12 (11): Patrick Cantlay, 1,838
13 (12): Patrick Reed, 1,761
14 (13): Francesco Molinari, 1,682
15 (14): Billy Horschel, 1,610
16 (21): Kyle Stanley, 1,525
17 (20): Paul Casey, 1,499
18 (15): Aaron Wise, 1,498
19 (17): Jon Rahm, 1,474
20 (23): Tommy Fleetwood, 1,424
21 (18): Patton Kizzire, 1,413
22 (24): Marc Leishman, 1,390
23 (19): Kevin Na, 1,387
24 (28): Rory McIlroy, 1,373
25 (25): Tiger Woods, 1,342
26 (22): Rickie Fowler, 1,302
27 (33^): Jordan Spieth, 1,299
28 (58^): Hideki Matsuyama, 1,271
29 (48^): Emiliano Grillo, 1,252
30 (37^): Gary Woodland, 1,205
OUTSIDE TOP 30 (QUALIFIED FOR BMW CHAMPIONSHIP)
31 (26*): Chez Reavie, 1,184
32 (35): Brandt Snedeker, 1,174
33 (72^^): C.T. Pan, 1,170
34 (27*): Pat Perez, 1,167
35 (30*): Andrew Landry, 1,145
36 (29*): Chesson Hadley, 1,144
37 (59): Rafa Cabrera Bello, 1,121
38 (32): Brian Harman, 1,116
39 (44): Kevin Kisner, 1,111
40 (31): Luke List, 1,111
41 (34): Xander Schauffele, 1,109
42 (36): Austin Cook, 1,094
43 (41): Ryan Armour, 1,084
44 (39): Andrew Putnam, 1,063
45 (38): Ian Poulter, 1,061
46 (46): Byeong Hun An, 1,061
47 (52): Adam Hadwin, 1,054
48 (40): Adam Scott, 1,052
49 (45): Beau Hossler, 1,043
50 (43): Alex Noren, 1,033
51 (42): Brendan Steele, 998
52 (47): Keegan Bradley, 979
53 (49): Si Woo Kim, 972
54 (71^^): Tyrrell Hatton, 932
55 (51): Brian Gay, 910
56 (92^^): Abraham Ancer, 909
57 (54): Charles Howell III, 905
58 (50): Ryan Palmer, 900
59 (53): Zach Johnson, 890
60 (55): Henrik Stenson, 881
61 (66): Jason Kokrak, 881
62 (56): J.J. Spaun, 880
63 (81^^): Brice Garnett, 853
64 (83^^): Peter Uihlein, 843
65 (63): Daniel Berger, 839
66 (78^^): Keith Mitchell, 839
67 (64): Chris Kirk, 834
68 (57): Scott Piercy, 833
69 (69): Louis Oosthuizen, 826
70 (62): Ted Potter, Jr., 809
OUTSIDE TOP 70 (SEASON OVER)
71 (60**): Ryan Moore, 806
72 (61**): Whee Kim, 805
73 (65**): Stewart Cink, 775
74 (67**): Nick Watney, 760
75 (68**): Jimmy Walker, 741
76 (74): Matt Kuchar, 740
77 (70**): Kevin Streelman, 724
78 (73): Bronson Burgoon, 718
79 (75): Charley Hoffman, 689
80 (76): Joel Dahmen, 676
^ Jumped from outside top 30 to inside top 30
^^ Jumped from outside top 70 to inside top 70
Dropped from inside top 30 to outside top 30
** Dropped from insider top 70 to outside top 70