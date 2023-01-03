Updated daily: Shop the top Best Buy deals on Sony, LG and iRobot

Save big on tech and home essentials with these incredible deals at Best Buy.
Save big on tech and home essentials with these incredible deals at Best Buy.

If you want some fresh new gadgets for 2023, Best Buy is the place to shop. From compact headphones to powerful appliances, the retailer has everything you need to power up in the New Year. You can find some of the best devices with crazy price cuts every day with Best Buy's deals of the day available right now!

If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancellation window. Perfect for shopping markdowns on household essentials, must-have tech and more, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Healthy New Year's resolutions: Shop the best activewear sales and health and fitness deals

Sign up for Walmart+ in 2023: Score exclusive deals, free shipping and more benefits

Top 5 Best Buy deals to shop today

  1. A10 Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset from $29.99 (Save $30)

  2. Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Stainless Finish for $49.99 (Save $60)

  3. LG PuriCare Smart HEPA AeroTower Air Purifying Fan for $299.99 (Save $250)

  4. iRobot Roomba i7+ for $549.99 (Save $350)

  5. Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $999.99 (Save $900)

Best Buy deals on headphones

Shop the best deals on Beats headphones at Best Buy.
Best Buy deals on tablets

Save on a new tablet at Best Buy in 2023.
Best Buy deals on TVs

Shop the best deals on TVs at Best Buy for 2023.
Best Buy deals on laptops

Start 2023 off right with a new laptop from Best Buy.
Best Buy deals on kitchen appliances

This spacious Frigidaire refrigerator is one of many great appliances on sale at Best Buy.
Best Buy deals on video games and accessories

Game on in 2023 with a wireless gaming mouse.
Best Buy deals on hearing aids

Some of the best hearing aids around can be found at Best Buy.
Best Buy deals on tech

Save on a Samsung smartphone at Best Buy.
Best Buy deals on home items

Light up your home with these Best Buy deals.
When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. Right now, the tech retailer is offering new deals for 2023 on everything from headphones and TVs to laptops and appliances.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech. With 2023 in full swing, now is one of the best times to save big at Best Buy.

