Updated daily: Shop the top Best Buy deals on SanDisk, LG and iRobot

If you want some of the best new gadgets for 2023, Best Buy is the place to shop. From compact headphones to powerful appliances, the retailer has everything you need to power up in the New Year. You can find some of the best devices with crazy price cuts every day with Best Buy's deals of the day available right now!
Top 5 Best Buy deals to shop today
SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $14.99 (Save $5)
Insignia 5-Quart Stainless-Steel Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 (Save $60)
LG PuriCare Smart HEPA AeroTower Air Purifying Fan for $299.99 (Save $250)
Best Buy deals on headphones
A10 Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset from $29.99 (Save $30)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) for $99.99 (Save $30)
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (Save $35)
Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Headphones for $109.99 (Save $70)
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 (Save $50)
Best Buy deals on tablets
Best Buy deals on TVs
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $249.99 (Save $90)
Toshiba 55-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $299.99 (Save $170)
TCL 55-Inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV for $599.99 (Save $150)
Sony 50-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $849.99 (Save $50)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $999.99 (Save $900)
Best Buy deals on laptops
Asus 14-Inch 128GB Intel Celeron N4500 Laptop for $199.99 (Save $150)
HP 15.6-Inch 512GB Intel Core i7 Touchscreen Laptop for $649.99 (Save $150)
Microsoft 12.3-Inch 256GB Surface Pro 7+ for $899.99 (Save $330)
Best Buy deals on kitchen appliances
Frigidaire 4.5-Cubic-Foot Mini Fridge for $239 (Save $50.99)
Breville the Juice Fountain Cold XL Juicer for $319.96 (Save $79.99)
Insignia 18-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $579.99 (Save $50)
GE 5-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $629.99 (Save $135 to $175)
Frigidaire 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $749.99 (Save $177)
Best Buy deals on video games and accessories
Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition - PlayStation 5 for $12.99 (Save $17)
A10 Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset from $29.99 (Save $30)
Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming mouse with Charging Dock for $69.99 (Save $100)
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital for $249.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD for PlayStation 5 for $269.99 (Save $30)
Best Buy deals on hearing aids
Hearing Assist ReCharge! Behind the Ear Hearing Aids for $399.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy deals on tech
Garmin Instinct GPS Smartwatch 45mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer for $169.99 (Save $60)
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $179.99 (Save $100)
Adata S70 Blade 4TB Internal SSD with Heatsink for PS5 for $399 (Save $130)
Best Buy deals on home items
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Corded Handheld Deep Cleaner for $113.89 (Save $20)
LG PuriCare Smart HEPA AeroTower Air Purifying Fan for $299.99 (Save $250)
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base for $349.99 (Save $150)
When does Best Buy have sales?
While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. Right now, the tech retailer is offering new deals for 2023 on everything from headphones and TVs to laptops and appliances.
Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech. With 2023 in full swing, now is one of the best times to save big at Best Buy.
