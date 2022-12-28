Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Samsung, Ninja, Coach and more

Save on everything from air fryers to smartwatches today at Walmart.
2023 is almost here and the after-Christmas sales are going strong. Whether you want to spend your holiday gift cards or stock up on essentials before New Year's Eve, Walmart has you covered with discounts on home goods, tech, fashion staples and more at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best end-of-year deals right now.

Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today

  1. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $19.98 (Save $15)

  2. Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven for $68 (Save $101)

  3. Linenspa 6-Inch Explorer Innerspring Twin Mattress for $79 (Save $20)

  4. Avapow Car Jump Starter for $99.99 (Save $80)

  5. Ninja Foodi OL501 for $129.99 (Save $70)

  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) for $185 (Save $164.99)

  7. Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas for $194.98 (Save $203.02)

  8. Apple Watch SE (1st Generation, 40mm) for $199 (Save $80)

  9. Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $297 (Save $502)

  10. Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill for $339.99 (Save $152.01)

Walmart TV deals

The 2022 LG C2, one of the best OLED TVs you can buy and it's on mega sale today at Walmart.
Walmart laptop and tablet deals

This 14-inch Lenovo laptop is one of many powerful computers on sale at Walmart today.
Walmart tech deals

Head to Walmart for steep savings on smart watches, digital cameras and more.
Walmart toy deals

This Lego building set is one of many great toys on sale at Walmart right now.
Walmart clothing deals

Stay cozy this winter with joggers, jackets and socks on sale at Walmart.
Walmart kitchen deals

The latest Ninja Foodi multicooker offers 14 cooking functions and you can get it for less today at Walmart.
Walmart gaming deals

Fight crime in the world of &quot;Gotham Knights,&quot; now on sale at Walmart ahead of 2023.
Walmart beauty deals

This Burberry perfume is one of many beauty essentials on sale at Walmart right now.
Walmart vacuum deals

The Bissell Crosswave Pet vacuum is one of many great vacuum cleaners Walmart has on sale right now.
Walmart home deals

Keep your home air flow fresh with this Dyson purifier on sale at Walmart today.
Walmart mattress deals

We think everyone will love the Leesa Hybrid mattress—try it out for yourself today at Walmart.
Walmart furniture deals

This expandable Serta futon is one of many furniture pieces on sale at Walmart today.
Walmart fitness deals

Get the Echelon Smart Connect Bike for more than half off at Walmart right now.
What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this holiday season or hosting a family dinner, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select holiday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

