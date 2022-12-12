Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on KitchenAid, Apple and Lego

Check off your holiday shopping list with Walmart deals on smart watches, handbags, kitchen mixers and more.
Check off your holiday shopping list with Walmart deals on smart watches, handbags, kitchen mixers and more.

Finish up your holiday shopping and scoop up some of the hottest gifts of the year for less right now at Walmart. From deals on top-tier laptops and TVs to price cuts on gift sets, robot vacuums and video games, Walmart has all your shopping needs covered. To help you save big this December we rounded up all the best Walmart deals available today.

Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today

Enjoy markdowns on mattresses, smartwatches and so much more by shopping these limited-time Walmart deals.
  1. Miko Humidifier for $64.99 (Save $34.01)

  2. AncestryDNA + Traits DNA Testing Kit for $69 (Save $50)

  3. Ninja Foodi OL501 for $129.99 (Save $70)

  4. Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas for $144.99 (Save $253.01)

  5. Best Choice Products 28-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $149.99 (Save $120)

  6. Apple Watch SE (1st Generation) GPS from $199 (Save $80)

  7. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $349.95 (Save $90.05)

  8. Vitamix 6500 Blender for $399 (Save $200.95)

  9. Leesa 11-Inch Sapira Queen Hybrid Mattress for $1,138.67 (Save up to $760.33)

  10. LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,649 (Save $2,137.30)

Walmart TV deals

Head to Walmart to pick up a new smart TV for less ahead of the holidays.
Walmart laptop deals

Save big on Samsung Galaxy tablets and Asus laptops with these incredible Walmart deals.
Walmart tech deals

Shop Walmart deals for savings on must-have tech from Apple, Canon and more.
Walmart toy deals

This Lego building set is one of many great toys on sale at Walmart right now.
Walmart clothing deals

Stay cozy this winter with this Dickies shirt jacket and more style on sale at Walmart.
Walmart kitchen deals

The latest Ninja Foodi multicooker offers 14 cooking functions and you can get it for $70 off today at Walmart.
Walmart gaming deals

Find big savings on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox gaming essentials at Walmart.
Walmart beauty deals

Stay stylish with these Slip scrunchies and more beauty items on sale at Walmart.
Walmart vacuum deals

The Bissell Crosswave Pet vacuum is one of many great vacuum cleaners Walmart has on sale right now.
Walmart home deals

Keep your home air flow fresh with this Dyson purifier on sale at Walmart today.
Walmart mattress deals

The Leesa Hybrid mattress is a solid sleeper and it's on mega sale at Walmart ahead of the holidays.
Walmart furniture deals

This expandable Serta futon is one of many furniture pieces on sale at Walmart today.
Walmart fitness deals

Walmart has huge markdowns on Echelon exercise bikes and more fitness essentials.
What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this holiday season or hosting a family dinner, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select holiday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

