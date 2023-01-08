Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Samsung, Apple, Eufy and more

Shop the best Walmart deals on home, tech, fashion and more.
Shop the best Walmart deals on home, tech, fashion and more.

Want to start 2023 with some epic savings? Whether you're looking to spend your holiday gift cards or stock up on essentials for the new year, Walmart has you covered with discounts on home goods, tech, fashion staples and more at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best deals right now.

Shop Walmart deals

Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today

  1. Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven for $68 (Save $101)

  2. PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer Pro for $69 (Save $80)

  3. Avapow Car Jump Starter for $89.99 (Save $90)

  4. Protocol Kaptur GPS II Wi-Fi Drone with HD Camera for $99 (Save $90.99)

  5. Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas for $194 (Save $204)

  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) for $199 (Save $150.99)

  7. Apple Watch SE (1st Generation, 40mm) for $199 (Save $80)

  8. Eufy Clean WetVac WR21 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum and Mop for $199 (Save $150.99)

  9. Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $297 (Save $502)

  10. Samsung 77-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV for $677.99 (Save $120)

Shop Walmart deals

Walmart TV deals

Save big on Reviewed-approved smart TVs today at Walmart.
Shop TV deals at Walmart

Walmart laptop and tablet deals

This 14-inch Lenovo laptop is one of many powerful computers on sale at Walmart today.
Shop laptop deals at Walmart

Walmart tech deals

Upgrade your tech for less with these Walmart markdowns.
Shop tech deals at Walmart

Walmart toy deals

This Lego building set is one of many great toys on sale at Walmart right now.
Shop toy deals at Walmart

Walmart clothing deals

Score some new bike shorts from Walmart that'll help you keep up with your New Year's Resolution.
Shop fashion deals at Walmart

Walmart kitchen deals

Score amazing kitchen deals at Walmart right now.
Shop kitchen deals at Walmart

Walmart gaming deals

Fight crime in the world of &quot;Gotham Knights,&quot; now on sale at Walmart.
Shop video game deals at Walmart

Walmart beauty deals

This Burberry perfume is one of many beauty essentials on sale at Walmart right now.
Shop beauty deals at Walmart

Walmart vacuum deals

Keep your home clean with markdowns on must-have vacuums at Walmart.
Shop vacuum deals at Walmart

Walmart home deals

Keep your home air flow fresh with this Dyson purifier on sale at Walmart today.
Shop home deals at Walmart

Walmart mattress deals

Cozy up with these incredible mattress deals at Walmart.
Shop mattress deals at Walmart

Walmart furniture deals

Save and store with this ottoman from Walmart.
Shop furniture deals at Walmart

Walmart fitness deals

Get the Echelon Smart Connect Bike for more than half off at Walmart right now
Shop fitness deals at Walmart

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this 2023, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Sign up for Walmart+

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

Shop at Walmart

