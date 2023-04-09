Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on PowerSmart, Dyson and Apple
Walmart deals never stop, so we're committed to rounding up the best savings from the superstore every day. Today's best Walmart discounts are on must-have items across categories like home goods, tech, fashion staples and more. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Walmart deals while you still can.
Featured Walmart deal
PowerSmart 21-Inch 3-in-1 Gas Powered Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
Ready to give your lard the spring glow-up it deserves? Upgrade your curb appeal and get your grass in tip-top shape with the PowerSmart 21-inch 3-in-1 gas powered self-propelled lawn mower. Outfitted with a 209cc OHV 4-stoke engine, a 21-inch steel mowing deck and an 18-gallon collection bag, this mower will make your property shine this spring. Pick up the homeowner-essential for $244.99 today and save a whopping $245.
$244.99 at Walmart (Save $245)
Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today
Renpho H13 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier for $69.99 (Save $130)
Carote Pots and Pans Nonstick White Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set for $84.99 (Save $155.01)
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $100)
NewAir Beverage Refrigerator Cooler for $199.99 (Save $225.01)
PowerSmart 21-Inch 3-in-1 Gas Powered Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 209cc Engine for $244.99 (Save $245)
Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set for $729.99 (Save $269)
Walmart TV deals
onn. 32-Inch Class HD 720P LED Roku Smart TV for $98 (Save $46)
TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV for $106 (Save $42)
Hisense 58-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $268 (Save $70)
Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $448 (Save $80)
Walmart laptop and tablet deals
Samsung 8.7-Inch 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (Wi-Fi) for $129 (Save $30)
onn. 11.6-Inch 64GB Tablet Pro with Keyboard for $169 (Save $30)
Apple 10.2-Inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation) for $399 (Save $80)
Samsung 15-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro for $979 (Save $220.99)
Walmart tech deals
TopVision Wired & Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 TV Soundbar for $36.99 (Save $63)
Sony SRS-XB33 Wireless Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79 (Save $99)
Walmart toy deals
Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pokemon GO Tins for $14.97 (Save $5)
CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll for $25.97 (Save $14.03)
Way To Celebrate! 68-Inch Plush Jumbo Dog for $44.50 (Save $44.50)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $46.84 (Save $18.15)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $74.99 (Save $25)
UnlocX 4-in-1 Modular Gel Ball Blaster for $88 (Save $31.99)
Walmart fashion and beauty deals
Calvin Klein 1.7-Ounce Eternity Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men for $24.98 (Save $4.01)
Coach for Men 2-Ounce Eau de Toilette Cologne Spray for $36.24 (Save $48.76)
Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Large East West Crossbody Handbag from $84.50 (Save up to $293.50)
Walmart kitchen deals
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance Blossoms 2-Piece Ceramic Bakers for $19.77 (Save $2.20)
Carote Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handle for $34.99 (Save $65)
Beautiful 5.3-Quart Capacity Lightweight Stand Mixer for $60 (Save $39)
Carote Granite Nonstick Cookware 10-Piece Set for $84.99 (Save $85)
NewAir Beverage Refrigerator Cooler for $199.99 (Save $225.01)
Walmart gaming deals
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $20)
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy 35th Anniversary Arcade Game for $399.97 (Save $100.02)
Walmart home deals
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set for $46.14 (Save $17.54 to $22.86)
Bissell Power Force Compact Bagless Vacuum for $49.44 (Save $14.56)
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $100)
Best Choice Products 28-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $199.99 (Save $30)
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $229.99 (Save $170)
Walmart mattress deals
All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector from $17.56 (Save up to $32.52)
Linenspa 6-Inch Explorer Innerspring Queen Mattress for $125 (Save $24)
Linenspa 8-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $189 (Save $138)
Linenspa 12-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $329 (Save $234)
Leesa 11-Inch Sapira Hybrid Queen Mattress for $1,699 (Save $200)
Walmart furniture deals
Better Homes & Gardens 30-Inch Hinged Storage Ottoman for $54.55 (Save $14.45)
Mainstays Kitchen Island Cart with Drawer and Storage Shelves for $129 (Save $60)
River Street Designs Dining Chair Set for $379 (Save $80.99)
Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set for $729.99 (Save $269)
Walmart fitness deals
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $397 (Save $402)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $497 (Save $100)
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.
Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
