Updated daily: The best Walmart deals on Vizio, Apple, Dyson and Samsung

Walmart is one of our favorite places to shop for the best deals on everything from pantry staples and home essentials to smart tech and seasonal fashions. If you're looking to save, we rounded up today's top Walmart deals—and the discounts are out of this world.

With price cuts on Samsung, Bissell and KitchenAid, you can easily stay on budget and get your hands on the best products (and prices) on the market. Keep scrolling to shop the best Walmart deals before stock sells out.

The 5 best Walmart deals to shop today

Today's top Walmart deals include savings on kids' tablets, grills and more.
  1. PowerXL 10-Quart Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus for $90 (Save $39)

  2. Contixo 7-Inch Kids Learning Tablet Bundle for $99.99 (Save $50)

  3. Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)

  4. Blackstone 2-Burner 28-Inch Griddle with Electric Air Dryer and Hood for $397 (Save $100)

  5. Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $100)

Home deals at Walmart

Kitchen deals at Walmart

Tech deals at Walmart

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

When does Walmart have sales?

Walmart routinely offers sales throughout the year. Right now, the retailer is dishing out tons of back-to-school deals and we expect to see even more markdowns in the weeks ahead as we approach Labor Day 2022. This fall, the retailer will likely drop even more price cuts in the lead up to Black Friday 2022, which takes place on Friday, November 25.

While Walmart's sales offer great opportunities to score must-have products for less, the retailer routinely offers massive markdowns in its clearance section. On any given day, you can find rollbacks on tech, home goods, kitchen products and more.

How long do Walmart sales last?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals, however, sell out quick, so you may only have a few hours to scoop the savings. If you want to best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+, the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices.

When is the Walmart back-to-school sale 2022?

Walmart's back-to-school sale is going on right now. The mega retailer is offering hundreds of rollbacks on school supplies, student-friendly laptops, trendy clothing and so much more. For the best school supplies on a budget, Walmart has all your shopping needs covered—save on everything from HP, Apple, Crayola and Office Depot right now.

When do Black Friday sales start at Walmart?

While details on Walmart's Black Friday 2022 sale are still under lock and key, we expect the retailer to begin offering early Black Friday deals in November. Last year, Walmart released several Black Friday ads in the weeks leading up to the shopping extravaganza, holding a month-long Black Friday Deals for Days event in November 2021.

What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?

Exact deals have yet to be released, but if Walmart's sale is anything like last year, you can expect to see tons of deals on smart tech, home goods, kitchen gadgets and more this Black Friday 2022. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.

