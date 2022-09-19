Updated daily: The best Walmart deals on Bose, Hamilton, Google and PowerXL
Walmart is one of our favorite places to shop for the best deals on everything from pantry staples and home essentials to smart tech and seasonal fashions. If you're looking to save right now, we rounded up today's top Walmart deals—and the discounts are out of this world.
With price cuts on Bose, Hamilton and Google items, you can easily stay on budget and get your hands on the best products (and prices) on the market. Keep scrolling to shop today's best Walmart deals before stock sells out.
The 5 best Walmart deals to shop today
Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender with 10 Speeds for $24.96 (Save $20.03)
Decathlon Rockrider ST100 21-Speed Mountain Bike for $98 (Save $300)
PowerXL Dual-Basket 7-in-1 Vortex Air Fryer Pro for $99 (Save $50)
Bose Solo 5 Soundbar Wireless Bluetooth TV Speaker for $199 (Save $50)
TV deals at Walmart
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $218 (Save $40)
VIZIO 43-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $224 (Save $62)
RCA 43-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $248 (Save $40)
Hisense 58-Inch R6 Series 58R6E3 Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $298 (Save $40)
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)
Philips 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant for $398 (Save $80)
Samsung UN65TU7000 65-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV for $497.99 (Save $80)
LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD OLED A1 Series Smart TV for $1,298 (Save $1,201.99)
Home deals at Walmart
Bissell 3-in-1 Turbo Lightweight Stick Vacuum for $29.98 (Save $7.98)
Anker Eufy Home Vac H11 Pure Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $36.88 (Save $13.30)
Ozark Trail Folding Multipurpose Camp Wagon Cart for $49 (Save $16)
Shark Vacmop Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop with Disposable Vacmop Pad for $49.88 (Save $49.12)
Decathlon Rockrider ST100 21-Speed Mountain Bike for $98 (Save $300)
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner for $99 (Save $24.59)
Midea 5,000 BTU 115V Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $154 (Save $18)
Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199 (Save $80)
Furniture deals at Walmart
Mainstays 5-Piece Folding TV Tray Table Set for $43.46 (Save $11.52)
Better Homes & Gardens 4-Cube Storage Organizer for $49 (Save $10)
Kitchen deals at Walmart
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Filter for $19.98 (Save $9.90)
Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender with 10 Speeds for $24.96 (Save $20.03)
Ninja Nutri-Blender BN300WM 600-Watt Personal Blender for $29.98 (Save $10.01)
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper KFC3510 for $34.98 (Save $23.02)
Hamilton Beach 29881 2-Pound Digital Bread Maker for $49 (Save $40)
Hamilton Beach 70723 Stack & Snap 10-Cup Food Processor for $49.99 (Save $29.01)
Chefman French Door 26-Quart Air Fryer and Oven for $69 (Save $130)
PowerXL Dual-Basket 7-in-1 Vortex Air Fryer Pro for $99 (Save $50)
Costway Portable Ice Maker Machine for $102.59 (Save $127.40)
Tech deals at Walmart
Bose Solo 5 Soundbar Wireless Bluetooth TV Speaker for $199 (Save $50)
Laptop deals at Walmart
Gateway 15.6-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook with Carrying Case and Wireless Mouse for $229 (Save $216)
Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart
Time and Tru Women's T-Shirt Dress with Pockets for $7 (Save $4.98)
Hanes Men's Soft Cotton Modal Sleep Jogger Pants for $9 (Save $7.98)
Time and Tru Women's Textured Visor, 2 Pack for $13 (Save $6.94)
Everest Unisex Junior School Backpack for $13.80 (Save $7.20)
Time and Tru Women's Painterly Strip Off-The-Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit for $16.99 (Save $7.99)
Hanes Men's 10-Pack Assorted Boxer Briefs for $19.98 (Save $9)
Revlon Perfect Heat Ceramic Turbo Hair Dryer for $19.99 (Save $5)
Herman Survivors Men's Theo Pull-On Steel Toe Work Boots for $68 (Save $10.74)
When does Walmart have sales?
Walmart routinely hosts sales throughout the year. This fall, the retailer will likely drop huge price cuts leading up to Black Friday 2022, which takes place on Friday, November 25.
While Walmart's sales offer great opportunities to score must-have products for less, the retailer routinely offers massive markdowns in its clearance section. On any given day, you can find rollbacks on tech, home goods, kitchen products and more.
How long do Walmart sales last?
Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals, however, sell out quick, so you may only have a few hours to scoop the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+, the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
When do Black Friday sales start at Walmart?
While details on Walmart's Black Friday 2022 sale are still under lock and key, we expect the retailer to begin offering early Black Friday deals in November. Last year, Walmart released several Black Friday ads in the weeks leading up to the shopping extravaganza, holding a month-long Black Friday Deals for Days event in November 2021.
What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?
Exact deals have yet to be released, but if Walmart's sale is anything like last year, you can expect to see tons of deals on smart tech, home goods, kitchen gadgets and more this Black Friday 2022. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.
