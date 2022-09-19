Updated daily: The best Walmart deals on Bose, Hamilton, Google and PowerXL

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·3 min read
Find markdowns on blenders, air fryers, TVs and furniture today at Walmart.
Find markdowns on blenders, air fryers, TVs and furniture today at Walmart.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Walmart is one of our favorite places to shop for the best deals on everything from pantry staples and home essentials to smart tech and seasonal fashions. If you're looking to save right now, we rounded up today's top Walmart deals—and the discounts are out of this world.

End-of-Summer Stealsfest is finally here. Sign up for our Perks and Rec newsletter to get exclusive deals for our subscribers now through Sept. 22.

With price cuts on Bose, Hamilton and Google items, you can easily stay on budget and get your hands on the best products (and prices) on the market. Keep scrolling to shop today's best Walmart deals before stock sells out.

Reviewed End-of-Summer Stealsfest: Save hundreds with exclusive deals on Madewell, Solo Stove and iRobot

Last chance: Score Disney+ for only $1.99 and stream 'Pinocchio' and 'She-Hulk' now

The 5 best Walmart deals to shop today

Shop the best Walmart deals available today for savings across all categories.
Shop the best Walmart deals available today for savings across all categories.

  1. Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender with 10 Speeds for $24.96 (Save $20.03)

  2. Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation from $54.98 (Save $45)

  3. Decathlon Rockrider ST100 21-Speed Mountain Bike for $98 (Save $300)

  4. PowerXL Dual-Basket 7-in-1 Vortex Air Fryer Pro for $99 (Save $50)

  5. Bose Solo 5 Soundbar Wireless Bluetooth TV Speaker for $199 (Save $50)

Shop at Walmart

TV deals at Walmart

Home deals at Walmart

Furniture deals at Walmart

Kitchen deals at Walmart

Tech deals at Walmart

Laptop deals at Walmart

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

When does Walmart have sales?

Walmart routinely hosts sales throughout the year. This fall, the retailer will likely drop huge price cuts leading up to Black Friday 2022, which takes place on Friday, November 25.

While Walmart's sales offer great opportunities to score must-have products for less, the retailer routinely offers massive markdowns in its clearance section. On any given day, you can find rollbacks on tech, home goods, kitchen products and more.

How long do Walmart sales last?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals, however, sell out quick, so you may only have a few hours to scoop the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+, the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

Sign up for Walmart+

When do Black Friday sales start at Walmart?

While details on Walmart's Black Friday 2022 sale are still under lock and key, we expect the retailer to begin offering early Black Friday deals in November. Last year, Walmart released several Black Friday ads in the weeks leading up to the shopping extravaganza, holding a month-long Black Friday Deals for Days event in November 2021.

What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?

Exact deals have yet to be released, but if Walmart's sale is anything like last year, you can expect to see tons of deals on smart tech, home goods, kitchen gadgets and more this Black Friday 2022. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.

Shop at Walmart

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart deals: Shop markdowns on LG, Bose, PowerXL and Costway

Latest Stories

  • 7 Biggest Deals at Walmart for September

    It's September, and you know what that means -- Labor Day savings at Walmart. In honor of the official end of summer, the retail giant has rolled back prices on thousands of items -- from auto parts...

  • Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 207 of the invasion

    Czech Republic calls for ‘special international tribunal’ after Izium mass grave found; Turkish and Indian leaders call for end to war at Asia summit

  • Ukraine war - live: Zelensky vows ‘no lull’ in fight to regain territory from Russia

    US general warns it is unclear how Moscow will react to setbacks in Ukraine

  • Walmart introduces virtual fitting room feature so customers can try on clothes from home — but it requires stripping down to your underwear or tight-fitting clothing to use

    Walmart shoppers can now try on over 270,000 clothing items virtually, but they'll have to upload a dressed down photo to the app first.

  • New iPhones have Qualcomm satellite modem, new Apple radio chips

    Apple Inc's iPhone 14 models contain a Qualcomm Inc chip that can talk to satellites, but have additional custom-designed Apple components used in the phone's biggest new feature, according to an analysis of the phone by iFixit and an Apple statement. Apple released its iPhone 14 lineup on Friday. Apple said earlier this month that the iPhone 14 models contain new hardware that makes possible the emergency message service, which Apple plans to turn on with a software update coming in November.

  • Despite his defeats, Putin still shapes our perceptions. Let’s fight him at his own game

    Strengthen sanctions and support the Ukraine military, of course. But the west needs to get its own messages across with an ideological offensive

  • Advocates of windfall tax on oil and gas sector can now point to EU for inspiration

    OTTAWA — Proponents of imposing a windfall tax on the Canadian oil and gas industry now have another global power setting precedent for the policy. On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed levying such a tax on the energy sector and redirecting funds to households and businesses struggling with high inflation. It estimates the policy would bring in 140 million euros (around $186 million) in revenue. The European Union is not the only jurisdiction to pursue an extra tax on the energy sector

  • Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate September 2022 SNAP Payments?

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) provides nutritional benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income households nationwide. While the U.S....

  • SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

    SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...

  • More than 38,000 Healthy Choice Power Bowls have been recalled nationwide. Here’s why

    The food in the box isn’t the food on the box and that can be a problem.

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

    Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...

  • Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.” Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” Biden added: “And I thought, what data was in there t

  • Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

    Andrew Williams, 33, charged with assault and marijuana possession

  • How to watch the Queen’s funeral - live TV, radio and online coverage details for Monday

    Broadcasters have cleared their schedules for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which is expected to become the most watched event in television history.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi