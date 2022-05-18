Updated daily: Here are the best Best Buy deals you can get right now

Upgrade the essentials in your kitchen, living room and more with these Best Buy deals available now.
Best Buy is the place to shop when you're looking to upgrade the tech you use in your everyday life. From powerful appliances to user-friendly laptops, the tech retailer has a wide range of great devices that are frequently available at wallet-friendly prices. If you want to know where to find the best value possible, we've found the best deals Best Buy has to offer today.

The Best Buy Deal of the Day section on the retailer's website will direct you to a list of items on sale for the lowest prices it has at the time. This list can include a travel-ready laptop, a user-friendly juicer and an HD TV.

Here are the current Best Buy Deal of the Day picks you can score today along with all the other best deals!

Best Buy Deal of the Day picks

It may be thin and light, but this HP laptop has a wide screen to see and access all your essentials online.
It may be thin and light, but this HP laptop has a wide screen to see and access all your essentials online.

Best Buy TV deals

Best Buy laptop deals

Best Buy cellphone deals

Best Buy smart home device deals

Best Buy appliance deals

Other noteworthy Best Buy deals we found

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. Even without sales, it has its own deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When is Best Buy's next sale?

While the tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year, the next major sales event Best Buy has is its Memorial Day sale. The date for that deal display has yet to be announced, but you can bookmark this page for updates on the next major Best Buy sale.

When is Best Buy's Memorial Day sale?

While Best Buy has yet to reveal the specific date of its Memorial Day 2022 sale, it's expected to take place around the time of the holiday. Memorial Day 2022 falls on Monday, May 30 so the sale will most likely start sometime at the end of the prior week and finish shortly after the holiday.

