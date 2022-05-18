Updated daily: Here are the best Best Buy deals you can get right now
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Best Buy is the place to shop when you're looking to upgrade the tech you use in your everyday life. From powerful appliances to user-friendly laptops, the tech retailer has a wide range of great devices that are frequently available at wallet-friendly prices. If you want to know where to find the best value possible, we've found the best deals Best Buy has to offer today.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.
The Best Buy Deal of the Day section on the retailer's website will direct you to a list of items on sale for the lowest prices it has at the time. This list can include a travel-ready laptop, a user-friendly juicer and an HD TV.
►Memorial Day: Shop all the best early sales from Sur La Table, Nordstrom, Saatva and more
►COVID cases are on the rise: Here's where you can buy KN95 masks
Here are the current Best Buy Deal of the Day picks you can score today along with all the other best deals!
Best Buy Deal of the Day picks
HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with RGB Back Lighting for $59.99 (Save $30)
WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $98.99 (Save $81)
Insignia 40-Inch Class N10 Series LED Full HD TV for $159.99 (Save $70)
HP 15.6-Inch AMD Ryzen 5 256GB SSD Laptop for $419.99 (Save $130)
►Baby formula 101: Everything you need to know during the baby formula shortage
Best Buy TV deals
Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for $139.99 (Save $40)
Insignia 55-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $319.99 (Save $130)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $649.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $849.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,199.99 (Save $500)
LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,799.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy laptop deals
Dell 15.6-Inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 FHD Touchscreen Laptop for $849.99 (Save $150)
Microsoft 14.4-Inch Surface Laptop Studio for $1,899.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy cellphone deals
Lively Jitterbug Flip2 Cell Phone for Seniors for $49.99 (Save $50)
Lively Jitterbug Smart3 Smartphone for Seniors for $74.99 (Save $75)
Best Buy smart home device deals
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential 4-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)
Google Nest Learning Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat and Nest Hub 7-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant (2nd Generation) for $299.98 (Save $50)
Swann Enforcer 8-Channel 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wired 4K UHD 2TB Security Camera System for $349.99 (Save $50)
Best Buy appliance deals
Tristar PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle for $34.99 (Save $45)
Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 (Save $60)
Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer from $84.99 (Save $45 to $50)
Insignia 4.3-Cubic-Foot Mini Fridge with Top Freezer for $209.99 (Save $60)
Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $599.99 (Save $178 to $183)
Maytag 4.2-Cubic-Foot High Efficiency Top Load Washer for $629.99 (Save $135)
Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Stackable Electric Dryer from $699.99 (Save $200)
LG 24-Inch Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub for $699.99 (Save $100)
Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Stackable Gas Dryer with Sensor Dry from $699.99 (Save $290)
Samsung 29-Cubic-Foot Bespoke 4-Door Flex French Door Matte Black Steel Refrigerator for $3,099.99 (Save $590)
Other noteworthy Best Buy deals we found
Cuisinart 12-Piece Multicolored Knife Set for $14.99 (Save $35)
Conair InfinitiPro 1875 Watt AC Motor Dryer for $26.99 (Save $13)
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer from $39.99 (Save $20)
Blue Yeti 10th Anniversary Edition USB Multi-Pattern Electret Condenser Microphone for $109.99 (Save $20)
WD BLACK SN850 1TB Internal SSD with Heatsink for PS5 and Desktops for $169.99 (Save $100)
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $239.99 (Save $110)
Samsung MX-T50 Sound Tower 500-Watt Wireless Speaker for $299.99 (Save $200)
Insignia 55-Inch Class F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $349.99 (Save $150)
When does Best Buy have sales?
While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. Even without sales, it has its own deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
When is Best Buy's next sale?
While the tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year, the next major sales event Best Buy has is its Memorial Day sale. The date for that deal display has yet to be announced, but you can bookmark this page for updates on the next major Best Buy sale.
When is Best Buy's Memorial Day sale?
While Best Buy has yet to reveal the specific date of its Memorial Day 2022 sale, it's expected to take place around the time of the holiday. Memorial Day 2022 falls on Monday, May 30 so the sale will most likely start sometime at the end of the prior week and finish shortly after the holiday.
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Shop TVs, laptops, appliances and more